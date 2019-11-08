Africa Men's 7s Format And Schedule

The 2019 Africa Men 7s tournament doubles up as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers takes place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th November in Johannesburg.

A total of 14 teams will be seeing to claim the very coveted Africa7s trophy and with it securing their spot in the Olympics next year. The second and third placed teams from the tournament have a second chance of heading to Tokyo as they will participate in the Olympic Repechage scheduled to take place in June 2020. Twelve teams shall take part in the Repechage with the top two qualifying.

The 14 teams will kick off day one with qualifying matches for the second round as follows:

M1: Zimbabwe vs Nigeria – 9:00am M2: Kenya vs Ivory Coast – 9:22am M3: Uganda vs Mauritius – 9:44am M4: Madagscar vs Botswana – 10:06am M5: Zambia vs Ghana – 10:28am M6: Tunisia vs Namibia – 10:50am M7: Senegal vs Morocco – 11:12pm

At the conclusion of these seven matches, the seven winners plus the best loser will advance to the Championship phase of the tournament while the bottom six will face off in the Trophy phase.

Championship(Top eight sides) Pool A: Winner M1, Winner M4, Winner M5, Best loser Pool B: Winner M2, Winner M3, Winner M6, Winner M7 Trophy(Last six teams) Pool C: 9th, 12th, 13th Pool D: 10th, 11th, 14th.

The teams will then play two of their three Pool matches on Friday before wrapping up this stage on Saturday morning and once the Pool matches are done, the tournament will head to the semifinal stages.

The tournament will be live on the link below: https://bit.ly/34L0Iah

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



