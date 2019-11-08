Sinch AB (publ): Sinch explores financing options

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, has mandated Danske Bank and Handelsbanken to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics on November 13-14th in order to explore the possibilities for issuing a senior unsecured bond.

Subject to prevailing market conditions, a senior unsecured bond with an estimated size of SEK 750m and 3 to 5 year maturity may follow. The aim is to diversify Sinch’s funding sources and increase the company’s financial flexibility. The proceeds from such a bond issue will be used for refinancing of drawn bank debt and for general corporate purposes.

Securities, currently pledged in favor of the lending banks in existing bank facilities, will be released upon an executed bond issue. Hence, all debt will be unsecured going forward.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Sinch AB (publ)

Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55

E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on November 8, 2019.

