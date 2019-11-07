PRESIDENT TRUMP NOMINATES DAN BROUILLETTE TO BE UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF ENERGY

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, President Donald J. Trump formally nominated Dan Brouillette to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Energy. Brouillette, current U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy, would replace sitting Secretary Rick Perry if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as Secretary of Energy. I have the utmost confidence the Department of Energy will continue to thrive under Dan Brouillette,” said Secretary Perry. “Dan has faithfully served as my Deputy, helping to advance American energy security and position the United States as the world’s premier energy leader. I fully endorse President Trump’s decision to nominate Dan and urge the U.S. Senate to expeditiously confirm him. I look forward to seeing all that the Department accomplishes under his steady leadership as Secretary of Energy.”

“I am honored to be nominated by President Trump to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Energy, and grateful to Secretary Perry for asking me to join him at the Department of Energy over two years ago,” said Deputy Secretary Brouillette.“If confirmed, I will further Secretary Perry’s legacy of promoting energy independence, innovation, and security for the American people.”