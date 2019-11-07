2020 Grant Funds Available for Nonprofits

First Horizon Foundation opens call for 2020 funding consideration

First Horizon Foundation is accepting Nonprofit funding requests for the 2020 grant cycle. Eligible nonprofits are encouraged to submit their funding requests for consideration.

The deadline to apply for 2020 funds is Jan. 17, 2020. Decisions will be communicated by March 31, 2020. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.firsthorizon.com/foundation .

“As our Foundation is aligning under the unified brand of our company, our commitment to serve and strengthen our communities remains steadfast,” said Charles Burkett, Chairman of First Horizon Foundation. “We look forward to learning more about the opportunities for our Foundation to continue forming lasting partnerships that address the evolving needs of our communities.”

The Foundation focuses contributions to strengthen the following areas:

Arts & Culture: Promoting excellence and enrichment in the arts

Education & Leadership: Educating, developing the next generation of leaders

Environment: A more sustainable future

Financial Literacy: Investing in the financial future

Health & Human Services: Improving the well-being of our communities

Applicants must also be located in the following regions/cities:

West Tennessee: Memphis, Jackson

Middle Tennessee: Nashville, Cookeville

East/Northeast Tennessee: Knoxville, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Tri-Cities, Greeneville, Sevierville or Morristown/Dandridge

Florida: Naples, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Keys

Northwest Mississippi: Southaven, Olive Branch, Hernando, Horn Lake, Senatobia

North Carolina: Triad, Triangle, Charlotte, Hickory, Asheville

South Carolina: Charleston, Greenville/Spartanburg, Columbia

Texas: Houston

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corp., the parent company of First Horizon Bank. Founded in 1993, our foundation has donated more than $90 million to meet community needs. First Horizon Foundation most recently operated as First Tennessee Foundation in Tennessee and Texas and as Capital Bank Foundation in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. More information is available at https://www.firsthorizon.com/foundation .

