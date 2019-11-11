The Platform Cliperie.com Reaches Zero-Carbon Target

The platform Cliperie.com Aicue LLC

MARTIGNY, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched in September 2018, the platform Cliperie.com by Aicue LLC achieved its plan to reach zero-carbon for its data centers in 2019. This is a huge milestone, as operating in an environmentally sustainable way has been Aicue 's core value from the beginning.All Aicue's datacenters from now on run exclusively on 100% renewable energy. In addition, the advances in technologies enable Aicue to process more data with less energy. With its decisions, Aicue LLC makes an essential contribution to the climate's protection.The platform Cliperie.com attracted more than 117 thousands visitors in the first year. The platform shows sustainable growth of the number of visitors over the last four quarters, resulting in more than 44 thousands visitors in the third quarter 2019.Since its launch, the platform has linked over a hundred compelling clips from audience videos directly on the web. The platform basic functionality is free of charge. The users can watch lively compositions of audience videos with no restrictions.The native support of the latest web standards allows seamless access to the platform from the most popular HTML5-enabled browsers on mobile phones, tablets and personal computers. The simplicity of usage is achieved via automation of underlying technologies.The platform keeps evolving every month by introducing new functionalities within free and paid packages, providing more reach user experience and improving further compatibility with wider range of devices.Aicue LLC, headquartered in Switzerland, is a technology company that brings innovative ICT solutions to the market. Built upon many years of research and development, Aicue targets to change the way audience videos are consumed on the web.



