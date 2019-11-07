There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,948 in the last 365 days.

Interfor Reports Q3’19 Results

/EIN News/ -- EBITDA1 of $17 million on Sales of $486 million
Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 19%; Liquidity of $381 million
Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business is Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded a net loss in Q3’19 of $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.17 per share in Q2’19 and net earnings of $28.2 million, or $0.40 per share in Q3’18. 

Adjusted net loss in Q3’19 was $11.8 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $16.2 million in Q2’19 and Adjusted net earnings of $28.3 million in Q3’18.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million on sales of $486.5 million in Q3’19 versus $12.6 million on sales of $481.3 million in Q2’19. 

Included in the Company’s results for Q3’19 are $23.2 million (after-tax) for capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs, or $31.8 million on a pre-tax basis.  This includes $14.0 million of non-cash impairments for capital asset write-downs on buildings, equipment and other assets related to the permanent closure of Interfor’s Hammond sawmill and $17.8 million of accruals for the settlement of various human resource matters related to the reconfiguration of the Company’s B.C. Coastal business and succession arrangements related to the announced retirement of Interfor’s CEO.

Other notable items in the quarter included:

•  Mixed Lumber Price Movements

  • Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite dropping by US$18 to US$355 per mfbm while the Western SPF Composite benchmark rose by US$15 to US$338 per mfbm and the KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmark remained relatively flat at US$337 per mfbm.  Interfor’s average lumber selling price fell $20 from Q2’19 to $583 per mfbm.   

•  Production Increased; Balanced with Shipments

  • Total lumber production was 685 million board feet, up 38 million board feet from the prior quarter.  Production in the U.S. South region increased to 348 million board feet from 320 million board feet in the preceding quarter as the Monticello and Meldrim sawmills ramped up production after completion of the Phase I capital projects at these locations.  The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 205 million board feet and 131 million board feet, respectively, compared to 187 million board feet and 140 million board feet in Q2’19.  Production in Q2’19 was affected by the curtailments taken in the B.C. Interior in response to weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs.

  • Total lumber shipments were 692 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 18 million board feet higher than Q2’19.

  • Lumber inventories at September 30, 2019 were 215 million board feet, up 4 million board feet quarter-over-quarter.

 •  Continued Strong Financial Position

  • Net debt ended the quarter at $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $380.9 million. 
  • Interfor generated $2.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.03 per share.  Total cash generated from operations was $29.7 million, primarily the result of reduced log inventories in B.C. 

  • Capital spending was $35.7 million in Q3’19, including $25.5 million on high-return discretionary projects, primarily in the U.S. South and the remainder related to maintenance capital and woodlands projects.

 •  Softwood Lumber Duties

  • Interfor expensed $12.1 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.

  • Cumulative duties of US$85.8 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S.  Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section

Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business

On September 3, 2019, Interfor announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. Coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations. 

This plan is expected to result in the repatriation of working capital tied up at Hammond, the monetization of related real estate and improved results in the years ahead.  In addition, the Company’s B.C. Coastal forestry and woodlands operations will be reorganized to focus on value realization rather than operational integration with Hammond.

The closure is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, after the mill’s remaining log and lumber inventories are processed and shipped.

Strategic Capital Plan Update

Interfor’s previously announced Phase I strategic capital projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were substantially completed at the end of the prior quarter and are now in the ramp-up phase.  Total project costs are expected to be US$70.9 million.  As of September 30, 2019, US$69.9 million has been capitalized.

The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina, with a budget of US$240 million, are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2022.  As of September 30, 2019, US$43.9 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget.

Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor

On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior and assume certain liabilities for total cash compensation of $60 million.

The transaction remains subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is currently targeted to close in the fourth quarter, 2019 as consultation with stakeholders continues.     

Senior Leadership Transition

On August 26, 2019, Interfor announced that long-time President & CEO Duncan Davies will step down on December 31, 2019 and Ian Fillinger, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President & COO, has been appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2020.  Mr. Fillinger will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors following this date. 

Mr. Davies will also step down from his role as a director of the Company and has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2020.


 
Financial and Operating Highlights1
 
    For the 3 months ended
 		    For the 9 months ended
 
    Sept. 30   Sept. 30   Jun. 30     Sept. 30   Sept. 30  
  Unit 2019   2018   2019     2019   2018  
    (restated)2   (restated)2
Financial Highlights3              
Total sales $MM 486.5   570.5   481.3     1,419.0   1,718.0  
Lumber $MM 403.5   480.3   406.9     1,190.9   1,453.2  
Logs, residual products and other $MM 83.0   90.2   74.4     228.1   264.8  
Operating earnings (loss) $MM (44.8)   41.8   (18.2)     (79.8)   174.8  
Net earnings (loss) $MM (35.6)   28.2   (11.2)     (62.1)   124.6  
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share (0.53)   0.40   (0.17)     (0.92)   1.78  
Adjusted net earnings (loss)4 $MM (11.8)   28.3   (16.2)     (40.7)   133.7  
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4 $/share (0.17)   0.40   (0.24)     (0.60)   1.91  
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)4 $/share 0.03   1.04   0.15     0.43   3.96  
Adjusted EBITDA4 $MM 16.8   72.5   12.6     45.8   282.7  
Adjusted EBITDA margin4 % 3.5%   12.7%   2.6%     3.2%   16.5%  
               
Total assets $MM 1,421.0   1,575.7   1,459.8     1,421.0   1,575.7  
Total debt $MM 264.9   258.9   261.7     264.9   258.9  
Net debt $MM 212.7   3.8   198.2     212.7   3.8  
Net debt to invested capital4 % 19.4%   0.4%   17.9%     19.4%   0.4%  
Annualized return on invested capital4 % 6.1%   29.1%   4.6%     5.7%   38.6%  
               
Operating Highlights              
Lumber production million fbm 685   674   647     1,978   2,029  
Total lumber sales million fbm 692   685   674     1,987   2,033  
Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 681   675   664     1,955   1,999  
Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 11   10   10     32   34  
Lumber - average selling price5 $/thousand fbm 583   701   603     599   715  
               
Average USD/CAD exchange rate6 1 USD in CAD 1.3204   1.3070   1.3377     1.3292   1.2876  
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6 1 USD in CAD 1.3243   1.2945   1.3087     1.3243   1.2945  
               

Notes:

  1. Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
  2. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  3. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
  4. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. 
  5. Gross sales before duties.
  6. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s net debt at September 30, 2019 was $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, for an increase of $208.9 million from the level at September 30, 2018 and an increase of $148.8 million from December 31, 2018. 

YTD’19 net debt was positively impacted by a stronger Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially offset by the Company’s U.S. Dollar cash balances.

  For the 3 months ended
Sept. 30,
 		    For the 9 months ended
Sept. 30,
 		 
Thousands of Dollars 2019   2018       2019     2018  
           
Net debt          
Net debt, period opening $198,209   $34,415     $63,825   $119,300  
Net drawing on credit facilities -   112       755     111  
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD 3,120   (4,572)       (8,735)     7,889  
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents 11,747   61,248       110,665     (31,254)  
Decrease (increase) in marketable securities -   (91,011)       41,766     (91,011)  
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD (402)   3,608       4,398     (1,235)  
Net debt, period ending, CAD $212,674   $3,800     $212,674   $3,800  

On March 28, 2019, the Company completed a modernization of its credit facilities.  The new facility replaced the U.S. Operating Line, Canadian Operating Line, and Revolving Term Line with one consolidated facility.  The new facility increased credit availability to $350 million and matures in March 2024.

As at September 30, 2019, the Company had net working capital of $216.2 million and available liquidity of $380.9 million, including cash and borrowing capacity on its term line facility.

These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures.  We believe that Interfor will have enough liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future. 

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2019:

  Revolving Senior  
  Term Secured  
Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total
 		 
Available line of credit $350,000 $264,860 $614,860  
Maximum borrowing available $350,000 $264,860 $614,860  
Less:          
Drawings   -   264,860   264,860  
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization   21,246   -   21,246  
Unused portion of facility $328,754 $            -   328,754  
           
Add:          
Cash and cash equivalents       52,186  
Available liquidity at September 30, 2019     $380,940  

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $104.9 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects. 

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position.  These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

  For the 3 months ended
 		    For the 9 months ended
 		 
  Sept. 30
 		  Sept. 30
 		  Jun. 30
 		    Sept. 30
 		  Sept. 30
 		 
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts   2019     2018     2019       2019     2018  
  (restated)¹   (restated)¹
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)            
Net earnings (loss) $(35,648)   $28,173   $(11,159)     $(62,109)   $124,570  
Add:            
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs   31,814     5,848     87       33,566     10,753  
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)   (216)     1,847     321       (235)     (144)  
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)   1,049     (7,503)     (851)       2,181     1,351  
Other (income) expense   100     (192)     (6,487)       (6,223)     66  
Post closure wind-down costs and losses   -     -     -       -     4  
Income tax effect of above adjustments   (8,867)     149     1,866       (7,876)     (2,926)  
Adjusted net earnings (loss) $(11,768)   $28,322   $(16,223)     $(40,696)   $133,674  
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)   67,253     69,908     67,252       67,284     69,993  
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $(0.17)   $0.40   $(0.24)     $(0.60)   $1.91  
             
Adjusted EBITDA            
Net earnings (loss) $(35,648)   $28,173   $(11,159)     $(62,109)   $124,570  
Add:            
Depreciation of plant and equipment   20,595     20,022     19,410       59,727     60,824  
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other   8,142     12,301     12,201       30,080     34,919  
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs   31,814     5,848     87       33,566     10,753  
Finance costs   3,784     2,980     3,324       11,284     9,694  
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)   (216)     1,847     321       (235)     (144)  
Income tax expense (recovery)   (12,804)     9,028     (4,196)       (22,508)     40,645  
EBITDA   15,667     80,199     19,988       49,805     281,261  
Add:            
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)   1,049     (7,503)     (851)       2,181     1,351  
Other (income) expense   100     (192)     (6,487)       (6,223)     66  
Post closure wind-down costs and losses   -     -     -       -     4  
Adjusted EBITDA $16,816   $72,504   $12,650     $45,763   $282,682  
Sales $486,494   $570,486   $481,345     $1,419,002   $1,718,023  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   3.5%     12.7%     2.6%       3.2%     16.5%  
             
Net debt to invested capital            
Net debt            
Total debt $264,860   $258,900   $261,740     $264,860   $258,900  
Cash and cash equivalents   (52,186)     (165,553)     (63,531)       (52,186)     (165,553)  
Marketable Securities   -     (89,547)     -       -     (89,547)  
Total net debt $212,674   $3,800   $198,209     $212,674   $3,800  
Invested capital            
Net debt $212,674   $3,800   $198,209     $212,674   $3,800  
Shareholders' equity   880,854     980,389     911,409       880,854     980,389  
Total invested capital $1,093,528   $984,189   $1,109,618     $1,093,528   $984,189  
Net debt to invested capital2   19.4%     0.4%     17.9%       19.4%     0.4%  
             
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)            
Cash provided by operating activities $29,658   $86,719   $32,302     $3,610   $244,516  
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital   (27,336)     (13,926)     (22,443)       25,656     32,710  
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $2,322   $72,793   $9,859     $29,266   $277,226  
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)   67,253     69,908     67,252       67,284     69,993  
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $0.03   $1.04   $0.15     $0.43   $3.96  
             
Annualized return on invested capital            
Adjusted EBITDA $16,816   $72,504   $12,650     $45,763   $282,682  
Invested capital, beginning of period $1,109,618   $1,006,696   $1,106,255     $1,032,591   $968,852  
Invested capital, end of period   1,093,528     984,189     1,109,618       1,093,528     984,189  
Average invested capital $1,101,573   $995,443   $1,107,937     $1,063,060   $976,521  
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital   1.5%     7.3%     1.1%       4.3%     28.9%  
Annualization factor   4.0     4.0     4.0       1.3     1.3  
Annualized return on invested capital   6.1%     29.1%     4.6%       5.7%     38.6%  

Notes:

  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  2. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months
 		  Three Months
 		  Nine Months
 		  Nine Months
 		 
    Sept. 30, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2018
 		  Sept. 30, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2018
 		 
      (restated)¹     (restated)¹  
           
Sales $486,494   $570,486   $1,419,002   $1,718,023  
Costs and expenses:        
  Production   448,214     469,482     1,309,440     1,351,554  
  Selling and administration   9,383     12,580     29,756     40,115  
  Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)   1,049     (7,503)     2,181     1,351  
  U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits   12,081     15,920     34,043     43,676  
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   20,595     20,022     59,727     60,824  
  Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other   8,142     12,301     30,080     34,919  
      499,464     522,802     1,465,227     1,532,439  
         
Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs   (12,970)     47,684     (46,225)     185,584  
         
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs   31,814     5,848     33,566     10,753  
Operating earnings (loss)   (44,784)     41,836     (79,791)     174,831  
         
Finance costs   (3,784)     (2,980)      (11,284)     (9,694)  
Other foreign exchange gain (loss)   216     (1,847)     235     144  
Other income (expense)   (100)     192     6,223     (66)  
    (3,668)     (4,635)     (4,826)     (9,616)  
           
Earnings (loss) before income taxes   (48,452)     37,201     (84,617)     165,215  
           
Income tax expense (recovery):         
  Current   416     663     809     3,000  
  Deferred   (13,220)     8,365     (23,317)     37,645  
    (12,804)     9,028     (22,508)     40,645  
           
Net earnings (loss) $(35,648)   $28,173   $(62,109)   $124,570  
         
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $(0.53)   $0.40   $(0.92)   $1.78  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months
 		  Three Months
 		  Nine Months
 		  Nine Months
 		 
    Sept. 30, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2018
 		  Sept. 30, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2018
 		 
        (restated)¹         (restated)¹  
           
Net earnings (loss)
 		$(35,648)   $28,173   $(62,109)   $124,570  
           
Other comprehensive income (loss):          
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):          
  Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax   (1,151)     957     (1,018)   2,846  
             
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):          
  Foreign currency translation differences for          
   foreign operations, net of tax   6,020     (9,284)     (17,581)   14,670  
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   4,869     (8,327)     (18,599)   17,516  
           
Comprehensive income (loss) $(30,779)   $19,846   $(80,708)   $142,086  

Notes:

  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months   Three Months
 		  Nine Months
 		  Nine Months
 		 
    Sept. 30, 2019   Sept. 30, 2018
 		  Sept. 30, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2018
 		 
    (restated)¹     (restated)¹  
         
Cash provided by (used in):        
Operating activities:        
  Net earnings (loss) $(35,648)   $28,173   $(62,109)   $124,570  
  Items not involving cash:        
    Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,595     20,022     59,727     60,824  
    Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,142     12,301     30,080     34,919  
    Income tax expense (recovery) (12,804)     9,028     (22,508)     40,645  
    Finance costs 3,784     2,980     11,284     9,694  
    Other assets 202     241     523     (176)  
    Reforestation liability (1,834)     (2,111)     (2,577)     (684)  
    Provisions and other liabilities 6,210     (3,672)     5,206     (3,992)  
    Stock options 224     212     541     558  
    Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles 14,583     5,823     16,394     10,687  
    Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (150)     (12)     10     115  
    Other expense (income) (982)     (192)     (7,305)     66  
    2,322     72,793     29,266     277,226  
  Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:        
    Trade accounts receivable and other (4,741)     20,766     (25,189)     (3,204)  
    Inventories 37,647     951     28,082     (30,975)  
    Prepayments (1,340)     (602)     (7,082)     (3,260)  
    Trade accounts payable and provisions (3,933)     (5,235)     (20,595)     8,005  
    Income taxes paid (297)     (1,954)     (872)     (3,276)  
  29,658     86,719     3,610     244,516  
         
Investing activities:        
  Additions to property, plant and equipment (31,951)     (28,968)     (126,781)     (56,133)  
  Additions to roads and bridges (3,767)     (9,473)     (17,272)     (23,641)  
  Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets (5)     (40)     (77)     (90)  
  Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 309     324     8,449     509  
  Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities,        
    deposits and other assets 370     (93,354)     47,130     (106,933)  
  (35,044)     (131,511)     (88,551)     (186,288)  
           
Financing activities:        
  Issuance of share capital, net of expenses  -     -     80     143  
  Share repurchases -     (11,950)     (7,825)     (11,950)  
  Interest payments (3,431)     (2,048)     (8,848)     (7,880)  
  Lease liability payments (2,927)     (2,503)     (8,692)     (7,328)  
  Debt refinancing costs (3)     (67)     (1,194)     (70)  
  Change in operating line components of long term debt -     -     5     (1)  
  Additions to long term debt -     155,909     197,925     155,909  
  Repayments of long term debt -     (155,797)     (197,175)     (155,797)  
  (6,361)     (16,456)     (25,724)     (26,974)  
           
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and        
  cash equivalents held in a foreign currency 402     (2,144)     (3,301)     2,699  
Increase (decrease) in cash (11,345)     (63,392)     (113,966)     33,953  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 63,531     228,945     166,152     131,600  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $52,186   $165,553   $52,186   $165,553  

Notes:

  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION  
September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited)  
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)        
  Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Jan. 1, 2018  
      (restated)¹

 		 (restated)¹  
Assets        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $52,186 $166,152 $131,600  
  Marketable securities   -   42,863   -  
  Trade accounts receivable and other   113,685   90,384   112,470  
  Income taxes receivable   2,869   3,008   1,289  
  Inventories   177,216   209,178   165,156  
  Prepayments   23,349   16,833   12,186  
      369,305   528,418   422,701  
         
Employee future benefits   110   303   502  
Deposits and other assets   10,617   16,842   6,404  
Right of use assets   31,996   37,778   38,600  
Property, plant and equipment   755,130   723,773   669,165  
Roads and bridges   29,629   29,829   24,092  
Timber licences   61,234   64,153   66,589  
Other intangible assets   3,803   5,288   14,170  
Goodwill   154,537   158,799   147,081  
Deferred income taxes   4,635   133   253  
         
  $1,420,996 $1,565,316 $1,389,557  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
  Trade accounts payable and provisions $128,400 $154,869 $152,355  
  Reforestation liability   14,430   13,947   12,873  
  Lease liabilities   10,026   10,158   8,019  
  Income taxes payable    238   356   224  
    153,094   179,330   173,471  
           
Reforestation liability   26,021   28,235   27,535  
Lease liabilities   27,063   33,954   36,165  
Long term debt   264,860   272,840   250,900  
Employee future benefits   13,133   8,687   8,249  
Provisions and other liabilities   19,644   16,421   25,808  
Deferred income taxes   36,327   57,083   17,877  
         
Equity:        
  Share capital   533,563   537,534   555,388  
  Contributed surplus   4,357   3,851   8,582  
  Translation reserve   66,812   84,393   40,733  
  Retained earnings   276,122   342,988   244,849  
         
      880,854   968,766   849,552  
           
  $1,420,996 $1,565,316 $1,389,557  
Notes:
  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  

Approved on behalf of the Board:

  L. Sauder Thomas V. Milroy  
  Director Director  


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact.  A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future.  Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur.  Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information.  Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com.  Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security.  Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release.  Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States.  The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world.  For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q3’19 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com

There will be a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company’s release of its third quarter 2019 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919.  The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion and will be available until December 9, 2019.  The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 3995419.

For further information:
Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6873

Primary Logo

