New Look Vision Group Inc. Reports Solid Results and the 21st Consecutive Quarter of Comparable Store Sales Growth

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. ("New Look Vision" or the "Company") (TSX: BCI), a leader in the Canadian retail optical industry with 378 stores across Canada, reported financial results today for the 13 and 39 week periods ended September 28, 2019 (“Q3 2019”). This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A") and interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2019, which are available on the Company’s website at www.newlookvision.ca/investors and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenues increased by 2.1% over last year to $74.4 million.
  • Comparable store sales orders(a) were up by 1.6% compared to the third quarter of last year, marking the 21st consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) reached $14.4 million, an increase of 3.3% over last year and 3.4% on a per diluted share basis to $0.92.
  • Net earnings attributed to shareholders remained flat at $0.31 on a per diluted share basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) increased to $6.9 million and on a per diluted share reached $0.44, an increase of 4.8% over the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by improved EBITDA(a).
  • Cash flows related to operating activities reached $13.5 million, an increase of 42.3% over last year and increased 41.0% on a per diluted share basis to $0.86.
  • The long-term debt was reduced by $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 through voluntary and contractual repayments, improving the net debt to adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) ratio to 2.56, compared to 2.88 in the same period last year.
  • The quarterly dividend payment to shareholders of $0.15 per share was maintained.

Year-to-date Financial and Operating Results

  • Year-to-date revenues and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) reached a record $223.9 million and $41.6 million respectively, which represent increases of 1.8% and 2.1% respectively over last year. Comparable store sales orders(a) year-to-date were up 1.9% over last year.
  • The increase in the number of stores year-to-date reflects the acquisition of ten stores net of five scheduled store closures.
  • Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $13.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million last year or $0.71 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) increased to $18.2 million, $0.6 million over last year. Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) reached $1.17 per diluted share, up 3.5% from $1.13 in 2018.
  • Cash flows related to operating activities reached $36.3 million, an increase of 32.5% over last year and increased 32.6% on a per diluted share basis to $2.32.

President & CEO's comments

Antoine Amiel, the President and CEO of New Look Vision, stated that: "The second half of the year is off to a solid start, as New Look Vision delivered its 21st consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth, improved earnings and healthy cash flows. We continue to focus on achieving operational synergies and to explore profitable growth opportunities in the consolidating Canadian retail optical sector".

Dividend Approval
On November 7, 2019, the Board of Directors of New Look Vision declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on December 31, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of December 20, 2019. The dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend”, that is a dividend entitling shareholders who are Canadian resident individuals to a higher dividend tax credit.

As of October 31, 2019, New Look Vision had 15,644,819 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.

Through the dividend reinvestment plan, shareholders residing in Canada may elect to re-invest their cash dividends into New Look Vision shares, without incurring brokerage commissions, fees and transaction costs. Until any further announcement, shares will be issued from treasury at 95% of the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding the dividend payment date. Any shareholder wishing to benefit from this opportunity may do so through his or her broker.

Attachments

  • Table A - Highlights
  • Table B - Consolidated statement of earnings and comprehensive income
  • Table C - Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders
  • Table D - Reconciliation of net earnings attributed to shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders
  • Table E - Reconciliation of free cash flow and adjusted cash flows related to operating activities

a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings, free cash flow, adjusted cash flows related to operating activities and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

About New Look Vision Group Inc.  New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 378 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”,  “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the plans, intentions or expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.

 
TABLE A
 
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Highlights
for the periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018
 
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
 
  13 weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018
Revenues $74,417   $72,871   $223,936   $219,892  
Variance % 2.1 %     1.8 %    
Variance in comparable store sales orders(a)(b) 1.6 %     1.9 %    
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b) $14,429   $13,970   $41,580   $40,708  
Variance % 3.3 %     2.1 %    
% of revenues 19.4 % 19.2 % 18.6 % 18.5 %
Per share (diluted) $0.92   $0.89   $2.66   $2.61  
Variance % 3.4 %     1.9 %    
Net earnings attributed to shareholders $4,825   $4,855   $13,715   $11,085  
Variance % (0.6 %)     23.7 %    
% of revenues 6.5 % 6.7 % 6.1 % 5.0 %
Net earnings per share                
Per share (diluted) $0.31   $0.31   $0.88   $0.71  
Variance % %     23.9 %    
Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(b) $6,927   $6,580   $18,215   $17,602  
Variance % 5.3 %     3.5 %    
% of revenues 9.3 % 9.0 % 8.1 % 8.0 %
Per share (diluted) $0.44   $0.42   $1.17   $1.13  
Variance % 4.8 %     3.5 %    
Cash flows related to operating activities $13,472   $9,465   $36,264   $27,363  
Variance % 42.3 %     32.5 %    
Per share (diluted) $0.86   $0.61   $2.32   $1.75  
Variance % 41.0 %     32.6 %    
Free cash flow(b)(c) $11,129   $8,452   $29,928   $20,150  
Variance % 31.7 %     48.5 %    
Per share (diluted) $0.71   $0.54   $1.91   $1.29  
Variance % 31.5 %     48.1 %    
Total debt         $150,469   $159,235  
Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b)(d)         2.56   2.88  
Cash dividend per share(e) $0.15   $0.15   $0.45   $0.45  
Number of stores(f)         378   373  

 

a) Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, however management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, whether delivered or not.
b) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table C and Table D for a reconciliation of these measures to net earnings. Also, refer to Table E for reconciliation of cash flows.
c) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows related to operating activities, less acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.
d) Net debt is defined as total debt less cash. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders represents the amount over the last four rolling quarters.
e) The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods.
f) The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of ten stores net of five closures.



TABLE B
 
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income
for the periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018
 
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
 
  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018  
  $ $ $ $  
Revenues 74,417 72,871 223,936 219,892  
Materials consumed 16,920 16,583 49,666 49,003  
Employee remuneration expenses 24,864 23,693 75,693 74,014  
Other operating expenses 19,646 19,499 59,784 60,659  
Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal, financial expenses, and income from investments in joint ventures and associates 12,987 13,096 38,793 36,216  
Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,478 4,758 13,342 15,421  
Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 1,750 2,150 7,285 6,235  
Earnings before income from investments in joint ventures and associates and income taxes 6,759 6,188 18,166 14,560  
Income from investments in joint ventures and associates 459 288 1,517 1,423  
Earnings before income taxes 7,218 6,476 19,683 15,983  
Income taxes        
Current 2,034 1,494 5,150 4,679  
Deferred 7 89 122 (34 )
Total income taxes 2,041 1,583 5,272 4,645  
Net earnings and comprehensive income 5,177 4,893 14,411 11,338  
Net earnings and comprehensive income attributed to:        
Non-controlling interest 352 38 696 253  
Shareholders of New Look Vision 4,825 4,855 13,715 11,085  
  5,177 4,893 14,411 11,338  
         
Net earnings per share        
Basic 0.31 0.31 0.88 0.71  
Diluted 0.31 0.31 0.88 0.71  



TABLE C
 
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Shareholders
for the periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018
 
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
 
  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018  
  $   $   $   $  
Net earnings 5,177   4,893   14,411   11,338  
Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,478   4,758   13,342   15,421  
Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 1,750   2,150   7,285   6,235  
Income taxes 2,041   1,583   5,272   4,645  
EBITDA(a) 13,446   13,384   40,310   37,639  
Equity-based compensation(b) 126   189   609   835  
Net loss (gain) from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts (16 )   (4 ) (42 )
Acquisition-related costs(c) 353   150   1,100   1,330  
Other non-comparable items(d) 678   175   (276 ) 788  
Adjusted EBITDA(a) 14,587   13,898   41,739   40,550  
Variance in $ 689       1,189      
Variance in % 5.0 %     2.9 %    
% of revenues 19.6 % 19.1 % 18.6 % 18.4 %
Per share (basic) 0.93   0.89   2.67   2.61  
Per share (diluted) 0.93   0.89   2.67   2.60  

The following table represents the adjusted EBITDA available to New Look Vision shareholders, which takes into consideration the investments in joint ventures and associates.

  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018  
  $   $   $   $  
Adjusted EBITDA(a) 14,587   13,898   41,739   40,550  
Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (459 ) (288 ) (1,517 ) (1,423 )
EBITDA from investments in joint ventures and associates 788   678   2,682   2,665  
EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest (487 ) (318 ) (1,324 ) (1,084 )
Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) 14,429   13,970   41,580   40,708  


a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS.
b) Equity-based compensation represents the fair value of New Look Vision stock options vested in the period.
c) Acquisition-related costs are mainly comprised of legal and other fees related to the business acquisitions, whether completed or in progress.
d) Other non-comparable items include one-time expenses (income) connected with personnel costs related to acquisition, restructuring and transition related matters.



TABLE D
 
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders
for the periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018
 
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
 
  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018  
  $   $   $   $  
Net earnings attributed to shareholders 4,825   4,855   13,715   11,085  
Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,651   1,762   4,912   5,415  
Acquisition-related costs 353   150   1,100   1,330  
Equity-based compensation 126   189   609   835  
Other non-comparable items 678   175   (276 ) 788  
Related income taxes (706 ) (551 ) (1,845 ) (1,851 )
Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) 6,927   6,580   18,215   17,602  
Variance in $ 347       613      
Variance in % 5.3 %     3.5 %    
% of revenues 9.3 % 9.0 % 8.1 % 8.0 %
Per share amount                
Basic 0.44   0.42   1.17   1.13  
Diluted 0.44   0.42   1.17   1.13  

a) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable items which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.

TABLE E
 
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flows Related to Operating Activities
for the periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018
 
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
 
  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018  
  $   $   $   $  
Earnings before income taxes 7,218   6,476   19,683   15,983  
Adjustments:        
Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,478   4,758   13,342   15,421  
Equity-based compensation expense 126   189   609   835  
Financial expenses 1,881   2,220   7,577   6,445  
Interest revenue (131 ) (70 ) (292 ) (210 )
Other (123 ) (12 ) (208 ) (242 )
Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (459 ) (288 ) (1,517 ) (1,423 )
Income taxes paid (1,103 ) (2,246 ) (3,848 ) (6,371 )
Cash flows related to operating activities, before changes in working capital items 11,887   11,027   35,346   30,438  
Changes in working capital items 1,585   (1,562 ) 918   (3,075 )
Cash flows related to operating activities 13,472   9,465   36,264   27,363  


Free cash flow
 
  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018  
  $   $   $   $  
Cash flows related to operating activities 13,472   9,465   36,264   27,363  
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (2,343 ) (1,013 ) (6,336 ) (7,213 )
Free cash flow(a) 11,129   8,452   29,928   20,150  

a) Free cash flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it provides insight on operating cash flows available after considering necessary capital investments. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.

Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities
 
  13  weeks 39 weeks
  Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019   Sept. 29, 2018
  $   $ $   $
Cash flows related to operating activities 13,472   9,465 36,264   27,363
Income taxes paid 1,103   2,246 3,848   6,371
Changes in working capital items (1,585 ) 1,562 (918 ) 3,075
Acquisition-related costs 353   150 1,100   1,330
Other non-comparable items 678   175 (276 ) 788
Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities(a) 14,021   13,598 40,018   38,927

a) Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net operating cash flows excluding acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable items, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted cash flows related to operating activities should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS. 

