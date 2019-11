INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in ECOR, CVET, and DBX of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ECOR, CVET, and DBX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR)

CLASS PERIOD: 06/19/2018-09/25/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 25, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company’s lead product, gammaCore, did not enjoy any advantages over other acute treatments for migraines and episodic cluster headaches; (ii) that, as a result, doctors and patients were unlikely to adopt gammaCore over existing treatments; (iii) that the Company’s voucher program was not effective to increase adoption of gammaCore; (iv) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to successfully commercialize gammaCore; (v) that the Company’s business plan and strategy was not sustainable because electroCore lacked sufficient revenue to be profitable; (vi) that the Company’s product registry and efforts were ineffective to initiate reimbursement policies by commercial payors for gammaCore; (vii) that the lack of reimbursement would materially impact adoption and sales of gammaCore; (viii) that the Company lacked sufficient clinical data demonstrating that gammaCore was effective and safe for migraine prevention; (ix) that, as a result, the Company’s 510(k) submission for the use of gammaCore for migraine prevention was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (x) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/08/2019-08/12/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 29, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they had overstated Covetrus capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) they had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) they had understated Covetrus separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) they had understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 3, 2019

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends that were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the IPO; (3) Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Dropbox's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

