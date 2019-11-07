MAHINDRA AG ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER CAB MONTH

Best Discounts of the Year on All Cab Tractors – Up To $15,000 Off

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOUSTON, TX (November 7, 2019) – Mahindra Ag North America launches November Cab Month with discounts up to $15,000 available on cab tractors. Get ready to take advantage of the best deals of the year on all Mahindra cab tractors, from under 20 to 125 horsepower. This special promotion is available through your local Mahindra dealer while inventory is available.

All through the month of November there are special deals are available on select Mahindra subcompact, compact, compact utility and utility tractors. Built to work, Mahindra tractors have more built-in weight for stability, traction and lifting capacity allowing Mahindra users to tackle the toughest jobs with confidence.

“As we enter the holiday season and this month of gratitude and giving, we are sharing the spirit of giving with our dealers who will take these special offers to their communities and our customers,” said Viren Popli, President & CEO, Mahindra Ag North America.

See your Mahindra dealer for additional local specials based on inventory. To learn more about Mahindra and find the closest Mahindra dealer, visit MahindraUSA.com.

###

About Mahindra North America

Mahindra Ag North America (MAgNA) is part of Mahindra Group’s Automotive and Farm Sector, the number one selling farm tractor company in the world, based on volumes and the only tractor manufacturer in the world to win the industry’s top two quality awards, the Deming Application Prize and the Japan Quality Medal, care of Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers. Mahindra builds tractors ranging from 20 HP – 125HP. Houston, Texas-based, MAgNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and began selling tractors in the USA in 1994 and introduced a line of utility vehicles in 2015. Mahindra Ag has seven facilities assembling, distributing and manufacturing tractors and utility vehicles in North America. Mahindra vehicles are backed by industry leading limited powertrain warranties.

To learn more about Mahindra North America, please visit mahindrausa.com.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

About Mahindra & Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defence, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 240,000 people across 100 countries.

Media Contact:

Susan Moriarty, Mahindra Ag North America

832-795-2833

Susan.Moriarty@MahindraUSA.com

Susan Moriarty Mahindra Ag North America 8327952833 susan.moriarty@mahindrausa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.