RigNet Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions and specialized applications, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Increased quarterly revenue 1.1% to $61.0 million compared to the prior quarter

Net loss of $0.5 million or $0.02 per share; compared to net loss of $6.2 million or $0.32 per share in the prior quarter

Increased quarterly Adjusted EBITDA by 12.6% to $11.0 million compared to the prior quarter

Increased Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served by 2.7% to 1,386 compared to the prior year quarter

Project backlog of $35.9 million

“RigNet delivered solid operating results in the third quarter of 2019, growing total revenue by 1.1% and improving Adjusted EBITDA by 12.6% compared to the prior quarter,” said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Revenue from our Apps & IoT segment, including Intelie, LIVE-IT, and our other SaaS solutions, increased to 15% of total revenues in the third quarter, highlighting the progress of RigNet’s strategy to move ‘up the stack’ by providing new, innovative solutions to enable our customers’ digital transformation. Profitability within the segment improved as well with the gross margin expanding to 55.8% during the quarter. Business in the Managed Services segment remained steady in spite of the volatility in commodity prices and revenue from site count gains in offshore rigs, maritime and production sites more than offset a lower onshore site count. Revenues in our Systems Integration segment were lower quarter-on-quarter due to the project-based nature of the business. Our project backlog at quarter end was $35.9 million and our outlook for this segment is positive. Finally, our team is focused on delivering value to our shareholders through a number of ongoing efforts which include increased attention to controlling costs and reducing leverage.”

Quarterly revenue was $61.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to $60.3 million in the prior quarter, and a decrease of $3.8 million, or 5.8%, compared to $64.8 million in the third quarter 2018. Compared to the prior quarter, Apps & IoT revenue grew by $1.3 million, or 15.7%, and Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue grew $0.9 million or 2.1%. The increase in Apps & IoT and MCS was partially offset by a Systems Integration (SI) revenue decrease of $1.4 million, or 13.0%, due to the variable nature of the business. Compared to the third quarter 2018, Apps & IoT revenue grew $1.8 million, or 24.1%. The increase in Apps & IoT revenue compared to the third quarter of 2018 was offset by a $2.9 million decrease in MCS revenue and a $2.7 million decrease in SI revenue.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter 2019 was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.2 million, or $0.32 per share, in the second quarter 2019 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), was $11.0 million, a 12.6% increase compared to $9.8 million in the prior quarter and a 26.1% increase compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter 2018.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter were positively impacted by reduced costs. Net loss was also impacted by reduced costs related to the GX dispute, which was settled during the second quarter of 2019, and reduced depreciation and amortization, which are added back and reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA below.

Capital expenditures for the three months ending September 30, 2019 totaled $5.9 million compared to $4.6 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and $6.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2018. Capital expenditures were $17.5 million and $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Contracting and Operational Update

During the third quarter of 2019, RigNet renewed a long-term contract with its largest MCS customer, global offshore drilling contractor Valaris (which is the new name for the former Ensco and Rowan who recently merged and are the largest drilling contractor globally). RigNet has also signed an exclusive three-year agreement to provide enhanced MCS to Borr Drilling, a leading offshore drilling contractor. Additionally, RigNet has signed a multi-year agreement to provide Intelie Live, the Company’s real-time machine learning-based analytics platform to Ocyan, one of Brazil’s largest providers of solutions to the upstream oil and gas industry. RigNet signed with Galoc Production its first “triple play” contract, which is a contract to provide a combination of MCS, Cyphre, Enhanced Cyber Security (ECS) services and Intelie AI based real-time machine learning. This is the ongoing expansion of RigNet’s portfolio of FPSO clients including 10 FPSOs won in offshore Brazil in the last 9 months. Further RigNet has signed two multi-year agreements with Transocean, a leading offshore drilling contractor, to provide rig analytic applications through Intelie Live coupled with our enhanced remote Adaptive Video Intelligence (AVI) capability to help improve operational integrity and efficiency. RigNet has also introduced its first implementation of LIVE-IT, RigNet’s edge computing solution services that assist customers with collecting and standardizing the complex data produced by edge devices.

MCS Site count in the third quarter 2019 increased by 0.1% to 1,386 from 1,384 in the prior quarter and grew by 2.7% from 1,350 in the third quarter 2018.

Project backlog (using percentage of completion accounting) was $35.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared $37.1 million in the prior quarter and $41.4 million in the third quarter 2018.

Additional Detail

In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $0.2 million in restructuring costs associated with consolidating three legacy facilities into our new Lafayette, Louisiana office and a credit of $0.4 million in GX dispute phase II costs. In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $2.2 million in GX dispute Phase II costs and $1.3 million increase in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration related to Intelie. The Company recorded $0.7 million in restructuring charges in the third quarter of 2018, as well as a $0.8 million decrease in the fair value of an earn-out related to the TECNOR acquisition and $0.9 million in acquisition costs. All items listed above are added back to net loss in our non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Call Information

An Earnings Call for investors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Friday, November 8, 2019, to discuss RigNet’s third quarter 2019 results. The call may be accessed live over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777, or, for international callers, +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto RigNet’s website at www.rig.net in the Investors – Webcasts and Presentations section. A replay of the conference call webcast will also be available on our website for approximately thirty days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET ) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning global IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net . RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. Opinions, expectations with respect to conditions in the oil and gas industry, customer perceptions of value, entry into new customer contracts, growth prospects, and the ultimate payout amount of any earnout / contingent consideration are examples of forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “plan” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent 10-K filing, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet’s SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, a measure we believe is useful to investors as a supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and is an integral component of financial covenant ratios in our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We refer you to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on Friday, March 15th, 2019 (as amended), for a more detailed discussion of the uses and limitations of Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; impairment of goodwill, intangibles, property, plant and equipment; (gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements; change in fair value of earn-outs and contingent consideration; stock-based compensation; acquisition costs; executive departure costs; restructuring charges; the GX dispute; the GX dispute Phase II costs and non-recurring items.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found in the table below.

Media / Investor Relations Contact

Lee M. Ahlstrom, SVP & CFO Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699

RigNet, Inc. investor.relations@rig.net











RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 60,993 $ 60,332 $ 64,770 $ 178,835 $ 178,610 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 35,662 36,519 40,734 108,637 110,661 Depreciation and amortization 7,172 7,679 8,413 23,763 24,756 Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration - 1,284 (750 ) 1,284 2,050 Selling and marketing 2,784 2,952 2,728 9,529 9,866 General and administrative 12,377 14,458 14,666 43,305 41,098 Total expenses 57,995 62,892 65,791 186,518 188,431 Operating income (loss) 2,998 (2,560 ) (1,021 ) (7,683 ) (9,821 ) Other expense, net (2,270 ) (1,362 ) (1,465 ) (4,798 ) (2,813 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 728 (3,922 ) (2,486 ) (12,481 ) (12,634 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (998 ) (2,204 ) (312 ) (5,868 ) 11 Net loss $ (270 ) $ (6,126 ) $ (2,798 ) $ (18,349 ) $ (12,623 ) Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders $ (494 ) $ (6,156 ) $ (2,847 ) $ (18,633 ) $ (12,732 ) Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.69 ) Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 19,970 19,082 18,905 19,777 18,566 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 19,970 19,082 18,905 19,777 18,566 Unaudited Non-GAAP Data: Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,010 $ 9,775 $ 8,730 $ 29,171 $ 24,247







RIGNET, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (270 ) $ (6,126 ) $ (2,798 ) $ (18,349 ) $ (12,623 ) Interest expense 1,784 1,269 807 4,291 2,773 Depreciation and amortization 7,172 7,679 8,413 23,763 24,756 Loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements 8 18 66 19 34 Stock-based compensation 1,504 1,170 1,086 7,132 4,368 Restructuring costs 158 - 664 731 664 Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration - 1,284 (750 ) 1,284 2,050 Executive departure costs - - - - 161 Acquisition costs 76 60 930 486 2,075 GX dispute Phase II costs (420 ) 2,217 - 3,946 - Income tax expense (benefit) 998 2,204 312 5,868 (11 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 11,010 $ 9,775 $ 8,730 $ 29,171 $ 24,247







RIGNET, INC. Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (in thousands) Managed Communication Services Revenue $ 42,055 $ 41,205 $ 44,943 $ 125,593 $ 128,705 Cost of revenue 24,156 25,019 27,930 76,160 78,982 Depreciation and amortization 5,037 5,059 5,641 16,360 17,012 Selling, general and administrative 3,303 3,346 3,779 10,446 13,017 Operating income $ 9,559 $ 7,781 $ 7,593 $ 22,627 $ 19,694 Applications and Internet-of-Things Revenue $ 9,265 $ 8,005 $ 7,463 $ 25,285 $ 19,375 Cost of revenue 4,091 4,387 3,677 12,975 9,927 Depreciation and amortization 1,218 1,226 1,661 3,675 3,344 Selling, general and administrative 1,599 835 520 2,999 1,304 Operating income $ 2,357 $ 1,557 $ 1,605 $ 5,636 $ 4,800 Systems Integration Revenue $ 9,673 $ 11,122 $ 12,364 $ 27,957 $ 30,530 Cost of revenue 7,415 7,113 9,127 19,502 21,752 Depreciation and amortization 155 639 605 1,456 1,922 Selling, general and administrative 464 570 380 2,158 1,260 Operating income $ 1,639 $ 2,800 $ 2,252 $ 4,841 $ 5,596 NOTE: Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.







RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,267 $ 21,711 Restricted cash 39 41 Accounts receivable, net 61,895 67,450 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB) 11,589 7,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,795 6,767 Total current assets 94,585 103,107 Property, plant and equipment, net 60,283 63,585 Restricted cash 1,522 1,544 Goodwill 45,484 46,631 Intangibles, net 30,083 33,733 Right-of-use lease asset 3,891 - Deferred tax and other assets 7,312 10,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 243,160 $ 258,925 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,624 $ 20,568 Accrued expenses 16,810 16,374 Current maturities of long-term debt 10,795 4,942 Income taxes payable 1,789 2,431 GX dispute accrual 750 50,765 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 10,897 5,863 Total current liabilities 67,665 100,943 Long-term debt 103,641 72,085 Deferred revenue 180 318 Deferred tax liability 2,889 652 Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion 3,576 - Other liabilities 21,702 28,943 Total liabilities 199,653 202,941 Equity: Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 or December 31, 2018 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized;

19,970,308 and 19,464,847 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 20 19 Treasury stock - 201,622 and 91,567 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively, at cost (2,682 ) (1,270 ) Additional paid-in capital 183,081 172,946 Accumulated deficit (115,150 ) (96,517 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,831 ) (19,254 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,438 55,924 Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest 69 60 Total equity 43,507 55,984 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 243,160 $ 258,925







RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,349 ) $ (12,623 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 23,763 24,756 Stock-based compensation 7,132 4,368 Amortization of deferred financing costs 252 141 Deferred taxes 4,902 (117 ) Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration 1,284 2,050 Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions 262 368 (Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements 19 34 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net 4,995 (15,428 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB) (4,536 ) (1,095 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 128 (1,634 ) Right-of-use lease asset 1,214 - Accounts payable 5,355 3,986 Accrued expenses 36 (1,584 ) GX Dispute payment (50,000 ) - Deferred revenue 1,635 1,512 Right-of-use lease liability (1,593 ) - Other liabilities (2,444 ) (1,807 ) Payout of TECNOR contingent consideration - inception to date change in fair value portion - (1,575 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (25,945 ) 1,352 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) - (5,405 ) Capital expenditures (16,776 ) (18,791 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 300 685 Net cash used in investing activities (16,476 ) (23,511 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock 4 967 Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation (1,412 ) (1,130 ) Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest (275 ) (157 ) Payout of TECNOR contingent consideration - fair value on acquisition date portion - (6,425 ) Proceeds from borrowings 48,500 16,750 Repayments of long-term debt (11,413 ) (3,848 ) Payment of financing fees (486 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 34,918 6,157 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,503 ) (16,002 ) Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash: Balance, January 1, 23,296 36,141 Changes in foreign currency translation 35 2,175 Balance, September 30, $ 15,828 $ 22,314







RIGNET, INC. Selected Operational Data (Unaudited) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Offshore drilling rigs (1) 184 182 185 184 191 Offshore Production 384 375 368 347 332 Maritime 184 183 180 181 187 Other sites (2) 634 644 627 611 640 Total Managed Communications Services Sites 1,386 1,384 1,360 1,323 1,350 Project Backlog (000s) $ 35,855 $ 37,116 $ 43,058 $ 45,536 $ 41,411 (1) Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs (2) Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.