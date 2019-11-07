Molecular Templates Hosting Analyst & Investor Meeting

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, announced today that it will host an analyst & investor breakfast on November 15th from 8:00am to 10:00am ET in New York City.



The meeting will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Matthew McKinney, MD, from Duke University, and Zev Wainberg, MD, from UCLA, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and HER2-positive cancers, respectively. Additionally, John Newcomb, PhD, Director in the Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, will discuss partnered asset TAK-169, a 2nd generation de-immunized ETB targeting CD38 in multiple myeloma. All of the speakers will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

The event will also feature a presentation by Molecular Templates’ management team, who will provide an overview of the Company’s R&D pipeline and updates on key clinical programs.

Discussion topics will cover:

MTEM corporate overview provided by Eric Poma, PhD, CEO & CSO of MTEM

Matthew McKinney, MD, will present the current treatment outlook for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

MTEM’s CMO, Roger Waltzman, MD, will review the company’s lead program, MT-3724, an ETB targeting CD20, that is being developed for the treatment of DLBCL

John Newcomb, PhD, will review TAK-169 targeting CD38 in multiple myeloma

Zev Wainberg, MD, will discuss the current treatment landscape for HER2-positive cancers

This event is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the News & Events page on the Investor Relations tab of the Molecular Templates website or by clicking here .

KOL Biographies

Matt McKinney, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine. He specializes clinically in lymphomas and the majority of his clinical practice involves the care of patients with aggressive lymphomas such as diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Additionally, he focuses a significant amount of his effort on clinical and translational research involving novel therapeutics and the use of genomics to guide therapy and improve prognostic models in non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. He has been the recipient of several awards for his research and clinical work and he has published research in many well respect peer-reviewed journals including Nature Genetics, Cancer Discovery, Journal of Experimental Medicine, and Clinical Cancer Research.

Zev Wainberg, MD, received his medical degree from Tel Aviv University Sackler School of Medicine, New York Program, in 2000. He did his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division Hospital, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, from 2000-2003. He completed his three-year fellowship in Hematology Oncology from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in 2006. He is the Co-director of the UCLA Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Program and the medical director of the UCLA Colorectal Cancer Center. His research involves a variety of clinical trials in multiple gastrointestinal cancers including pancreas, colon, gastric, and esophageal. Dr. Wainberg’s laboratory-based research involves the testing of novel therapeutics against all gastrointestinal cancers. Currently, he is the recipient of several grants focused on the targeting of cancer stem cells and in molecular classification of GI cancers.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer. We believe our proprietary biologic drug platform technology, referred to as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, provides a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics. ETBs utilize a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit, or SLTA, a ribosome inactivating bacterial protein, that can be targeted to specifically destroy cancer cells. Additional information about Molecular Templates can be obtained at http://www.mtem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Molecular Templates disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Molecular Templates may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the development of the Company’s lead program, MT-3724, and the replication of monotherapy activity in the Phase II studies with MT-3724; the expected timing of submitting various IND applications, conducting studies, dosing patients, and reporting additional updates on studies or data from various studies; and the Company’s belief that its proprietary biologic drug platform technology, or ETBs, provides for a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development process; whether the Company’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

