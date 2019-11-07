Avid Technology Announces Q3 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results and reaffirmed the full-year 2019 guidance provided on October 31, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Highlights

Results were in line with preliminary results provided on October 31, 2019.

Revenue was $93.5 million, down (10.2%) year-over-year from $104.0 million in Q3 2018.

Gross margin was 61.9%, up 360 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 62.1%, up 190 basis points year-over-year.

Operating expenses were $49.5 million, a decrease of (7.7%) year-over-year. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses were $47.3 million, a decrease of (6.8%) year over year.

Operating income was $8.4 million, up 19.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $10.7 million, a decrease of (9.6%) year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 million, a decrease of (12.3%) year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 13.7%, down (30) basis points year-over-year.

Net income per common share was $0.07, up from net income per common share of $0.02 in Q3 2018. Non-GAAP Net Income per Share was $0.10, down from Non-GAAP Net Income per Share of $0.13 in Q3 2018.

Net cash (used in) operating activities was ($2.6) million in Q3 2019, an improvement of $1.1 million compared to Net cash (used in) operating activities of ($3.7) million in Q3 2018.

Free Cash Flow was ($4.6) million, an improvement of $1.8 million compared to Free Cash Flow of ($6.4) million in Q3 2018.

Software revenue from subscriptions was $10.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year, with approximately 170,000 cloud-enabled software subscriptions as of September 30, 2019, up 46% year-over-year.

Software subscriptions billings were up 49% year-over-year.

Maintenance revenue was $33.4 million, a decrease of ($1.7) million year-over-year, but up $1.7 million sequentially from Q2 2019.

Recurring Revenue was 59.4% of the Company’s revenue in the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, up 560 basis points from 53.8% in the twelve months ended September 30, 2018.

Annual Contract Value was $258 million at the end of Q3 2019, up 3.7% from $249 million at the end of Q3 2018.

“As we indicated in our preliminary earnings release last week, while we are disappointed with our performance during the third quarter, we remain enthusiastic about the long-term trajectory of the Company and the opportunity for improving growth and profitability,” said Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President of Avid. Mr. Rosica continued, “Our strong growth in subscription software and sequentially higher maintenance revenue for the third quarter also indicates our strategy for growing higher margin recurring revenue is progressing as planned.”

Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avid added, “The revised guidance for full-year 2019 provided last week reflects the impact of the supply chain transition and softer demand from our smaller enterprise customers in hardware sales that the Company experienced during the third quarter.” Mr. Gayron continued, “The Company expects better performance in our seasonally stronger fourth quarter of 2019 and believes Avid will report strong year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2019 and achieve its original Free Cash Flow guidance for the full-year 2019.”

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics" and "Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Full Year 2019 Guidance

Avid is also reaffirming its guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share for full-year 2019 that was issued on October 31, 2019.

($ millions, except per share amounts) Full-Year 2019 Revenue $405 - $415 Adjusted EBITDA $55 - $60 Free Cash Flow $12 - $17 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.50 - $0.60

All guidance presented by the Company is inherently uncertain and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Avid’s actual future results of operations could differ materially from those shown in the table above. For a discussion of some of the key assumptions underlying the guidance, as well as the key risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, please see “Forward-Looking Statements” below as well as the Avid Technology Q3 2019 Business Update presentation posted on Avid’s Investor Relations website http://ir.avid.com.

Conference Call

Avid will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be open to the public and can be accessed by dialing +1 334-777-6978 and referencing confirmation code 7163009. You may also access the presentation slides and listen to the call on the Avid Investor Relations website. To listen via the website, go to the events tab at ir.avid.com for complete details prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will also be available for a limited time on the Avid Investor Relations website shortly after the completion of the call.

2019 Investor Day

Avid will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Eastern Time at the NASDAQ MarketSite located at 4 Times Square, New York, NY. Avid will provide a detailed review of its business and strategy. Interested attendees should RSVP to Whit Rappole, VP of Investor Relations, at IR@Avid.com by November 12, 2019 to confirm attendance. A webcast and replay of the Investor Day will also be available on the Avid Investor Relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics

Avid includes non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share. The Company also includes the operational metrics of Billings, Cloud-enabled software subscriptions, Recurring Revenue and Annual Contract Value in this release. Avid believes the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics provided in this release provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics are included in our Form 8-K filed today. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods presented are set forth below and are also included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com, which also includes definitions of all operational metrics.

This earnings press release also includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share. Reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not included in the earnings release due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible at this time. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release, including the tables attached hereto, include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including projections and statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Among other things, this press release includes estimated results of operations for the year ending December 31, 2019, which estimates are based on a variety of assumptions about key factors and metrics that will determine our future results of operations, including, for example, completion of the transition of our hardware supply chain, anticipated market uptake of new products and market-based cost inflation. Other forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance such as future operating results and expenses; earnings; backlog; product mix and free cash flow; Recurring Revenue and Annual Contract Value; our future strategy and business plans; our product plans, including products under development, such as cloud and subscription based offerings; our ability to raise capital and our liquidity. The projected future results of operations, and the other forward-looking statements in this release, are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance resulting from: our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including our cost saving strategies and transition of our hardware supply chain, and meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; seasonal factors; adverse changes in economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; and the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our company. Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe®™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, NewsCutter, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Contacts Investor contact:

Whit Rappole

Avid

ir@avid.com

(978) 275-2032 PR contact:

Jim Sheehan

Avid

jim.sheehan@avid.com

(978) 640-3152





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues: Products $ 42,911 $ 52,133 $ 147,633 $ 144,922 Services 50,550 51,913 147,848 155,676 Total net revenues 93,461 104,046 295,481 300,598 Cost of revenues: Products 23,877 27,042 79,535 79,684 Services 11,726 14,443 36,408 42,414 Amortization of intangible assets - 1,950 3,738 5,850 Total cost of revenues 35,603 43,435 119,681 127,948 Gross profit 57,858 60,611 175,800 172,650 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,860 15,873 46,325 47,543 Marketing and selling 22,334 23,461 73,341 77,352 General and administrative 12,034 13,660 38,543 41,656 Amortization of intangible assets - 363 695 1,089 Restructuring costs, net 229 226 518 3,401 Total operating expenses 49,457 53,583 159,422 171,041 Operating income (loss) 8,401 7,028 16,378 1,609 Interest and other expense, net (5,519 ) (5,725 ) (23,994 ) (17,362 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,882 1,303 (7,616 ) (15,753 ) Provision for income taxes (283 ) 425 155 824 Net income (loss) $ 3,165 $ 878 $ (7,771 ) $ (16,577 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 42,913 41,792 42,510 41,596 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,674 42,226 42,510 41,596







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, GAAP revenue 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP revenue $ 93,461 $ 104,046 $ 295,481 $ 300,598 Amortization of acquired deferred revenue - - - - Total net revenues $ 93,461 $ 104,046 295,481 300,598 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP gross profit 57,858 60,611 175,800 172,650 Amortization of acquired deferred revenue - - - - Amortization of intangible assets - 1,950 3,738 5,850 Stock-based compensation 185 95 420 222 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 58,043 $ 62,656 179,958 178,722 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.1 % 60.2 % 60.9 % 59.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP operating expenses 49,457 53,583 159,422 171,041 Less Amortization of intangible assets - (363 ) (695 ) (1,089 ) Less Stock-based compensation (1,860 ) (1,981 ) (5,368 ) (4,109 ) Less Restructuring costs, net (229 ) (226 ) (518 ) (3,401 ) Less Restatement costs - (223 ) 2 (815 ) Less Acquisition, integration and other costs (32 ) (17 ) (458 ) (61 ) Less Efficiency program costs (33 ) (2 ) (191 ) (80 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 47,303 $ 50,771 152,194 161,486 Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP operating income (loss) 8,401 7,028 16,378 1,609 Amortization of acquired deferred revenue - - - - Amortization of intangible assets - 2,313 4,433 6,939 Stock-based compensation 2,045 2,076 5,788 4,331 Restructuring costs, net 229 226 518 3,401 Restatement costs - 223 (2 ) 815 Acquisition, integration and other costs 32 17 458 61 Efficiency program costs 33 2 191 80 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 10,740 $ 11,885 27,764 17,236 Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above) 10,740 11,885 27,764 17,236 Depreciation 2,045 2,693 7,037 8,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,785 $ 14,578 34,801 26,203 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.7 % 14.0 % 11.8 % 8.7 % Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above) 10,740 11,885 27,764 17,236 Less: Non-GAAP Interest and other expense (5,519 ) (5,725 ) (16,623 ) (17,362 ) Less: Income tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (663 ) (597 ) (1,119 ) (1,076 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 4,558 $ 5,563 $ 10,022 $ (1,202 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,674 42,226 42,510 41,596 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ (0.03 ) Free Cash Flow GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,551 ) (3,747 ) 1,112 (4,248 ) Capital expenditures (2,052 ) (2,652 ) (5,629 ) (7,540 ) Free Cash Flow $ (4,603 ) $ (6,399 ) (4,517 ) (11,788 ) Free Cash Flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA -36.0 % -43.9 % -13.0 % -45.0 % These non-GAAP measures reflect how Avid manages its businesses internally. Avid’s non-GAAP measures may vary from how other companies present non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,289 56,103 Restricted cash 1,664 8,500 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $598 and $1,339 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 53,718 67,754 Inventories 32,168 32,956 Prepaid expenses 13,140 8,853 Contract assets 14,418 16,513 Other current assets 6,559 5,917 Total current assets 173,956 196,596 Property and equipment, net 20,140 21,582 Intangible assets, net - 4,432 Goodwill 32,643 32,643 Right of use assets 31,467 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 2,006 1,158 Other long-term assets 6,009 9,432 Total assets $ 266,221 265,843 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,554 39,239 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,601 21,967 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,531 37,547 Income taxes payable 2,170 1,853 Short-term debt 29,705 1,405 Deferred revenues 71,224 85,662 Total current liabilities 191,785 187,673 Long-term debt 199,593 220,590 Long-term deferred revenues 13,757 13,939 Long-term lease liabilities 28,930 - Other long-term liabilities 5,081 10,302 Total liabilities 439,146 432,504 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 429 423 Additional paid-in capital 1,025,796 1,028,924 Accumulated deficit (1,194,781 ) (1,187,010 ) Treasury stock at cost - (5,231 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,369 ) (3,767 ) Total stockholders' deficit (172,925 ) (166,661 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 266,221 265,843







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,771 ) $ (16,577 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,469 15,905 (Recovery from) provision for doubtful accounts (156 ) 61 Stock-based compensation expense 5,788 4,331 Non-cash provision for restructuring - 1,083 Non-cash interest expense 7,054 8,697 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,878 Unrealized foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 237 (794 ) Deferred tax provision (886 ) 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,192 10,129 Inventories 788 294 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,526 ) 3,724 Accounts payable (3,661 ) 3,467 Accrued expenses, compensation and benefits and other liabilities (13,035 ) (12,453 ) Income taxes payable 372 423 Deferred revenue and contract assets (12,631 ) (22,544 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,112 (4,248 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,629 ) (7,540 ) Increase in other long-term assets - (25 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,629 ) (7,565 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 79,286 22,688 Repayment of debt (1,113 ) (7,808 ) Payments for repurchase of outstanding Notes (76,269 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 309 266 Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (3,444 ) (957 ) Partial unwind capped call cash receipt 27 - Payments for credit facility issuance costs (5,979 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,183 ) 14,189 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (615 ) (358 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (12,315 ) 2,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 68,094 60,433 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 55,779 $ 62,451 Supplemental information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,289 $ 50,460 Restricted cash 1,664 8,500 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 1,826 3,491 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 55,779 $ 62,451







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Supplemental Revenue Information (unaudited - in millions) Sept 30, June 30, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2018 Revenue Backlog* Deferred Revenue $ 85.0 $ 93.5 $ 88.2 Other Backlog 358.6 351.3 370.9 Total Revenue Backlog $ 443.6 $ 444.8 $ 459.1 The expected timing of recognition of revenue backlog as of September 30, 2019 is as follows: 2019 2020 2021 Thereafter Total Deferred Revenue $ 31.4 $ 39.4 $ 8.4 $ 5.8 $ 85.0 Other Backlog 50.4 117.2 62.2 128.8 $ 358.6 Total Revenue Backlog $ 81.8 $ 156.6 $ 70.6 $ 134.6 $ 443.6 *A definition of Revenue Backlog is included in our Form 8-K filed today and the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com.

