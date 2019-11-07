SurveyMonkey Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Company reports revenue of $79.3 million, 22% YoY growth



Enterprise sales revenue grew 129%, surpassed 5,000 enterprise sales customers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey Inc . (Nasdaq: SVMK) a leading global survey software company, announced today that its parent company, SVMK Inc., reported third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

“SurveyMonkey’s strong Q3 results underscore that feedback is a necessity for any business that values its stakeholders,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. “This quarter, we added more than 500 new customers to our growing enterprise roster, including Zoom, IBM and Thule Sweden, and we scaled enterprise sales to 23% of total revenue. We maintained solid execution on both driving adoption of our collaborative self-serve Teams plans and expanding our international footprint, as promised at our IPO one year ago. We also strengthened our customer experience capabilities with the acquisition of GetFeedback, an experience management solution designed for the Salesforce ecosystem. We are excited about this momentum as we enter the fourth quarter.”

Q3 2019 Key Results

Revenue was $79.3 million for 22% year-over-year growth.





Enterprise sales revenue was approximately 23% of total revenue, up from approximately 12% in Q3 2018 and 20% in Q2 2019. We ended the quarter with 5,346 enterprise sales customers, up from 3,226 in Q3 2018, for 66% year-over-year growth, and an increase of 569 customers from Q2 2019. This includes a one-time increase of approximately 65 net new enterprise sales customers following the closing of the GetFeedback acquisition.





Paying users totaled 713,217 compared to 621,071 in Q3 2018, for 15% year-over-year growth, and up 20,762 paying users from Q2 2019, for 3% quarter-over-quarter growth. Approximately 82% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 76% in Q3 2018 and 80% in Q2 2019.





Average revenue per user was $448 compared to $418 in Q3 2018, for 7% year-over-year growth, and up from $442 in Q2 2019, for 1% quarter-over-quarter growth.





GAAP operating margin was (19%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 3%.





GAAP net loss was ($16.3) million and Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million.



GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was ($0.12). Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was less than one cent.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.5 million, free cash flow was $19.8 million, and unlevered free cash flow was $23.2 million, for 30%, 25%, and 29% margin, respectively.





Cash and cash equivalents were $116.2 million and total debt was $216.0 million for net debt of $99.8 million.

Q3 2019 Business Highlights

SurveyMonkey acquired GetFeedback, a customer experience management (CEM) company, designed for the Salesforce ecosystem.





SurveyMonkey achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 security recognition from the British Standards Institute.





SurveyMonkey ranked #1 in the Enterprise Feedback software category in the Fall 2019 G2 Grid.





SurveyMonkey ranked #1 survey software solution by Capterra’s Top 20 Survey Software report.





SurveyMonkey hired Eric Johnson as its first Chief Information Officer.

SurveyMonkey posted a shareholder letter with complete third quarter 2019 financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at investor.surveymonkey.com .

Financial Outlook

Q4 2019 Revenue $83 million - $84 million 22% - 24% YoY growth Non-GAAP operating margin -3% to -1%





FY 2019 Revenue $306 million - $307 million Approximately 21% YoY growth Non-GAAP operating margin 0% to 1% Unlevered free cash flow $48 million - $51 million 16% - 17% margin

We expect our acquisitions of Usabilla and GetFeedback to represent approximately 4% of total revenue for the full year 2019, which is reflected in our guidance. Both will be broadly integrated into our product and go-to-market portfolio by 2020. As a result, we will not provide contribution details in 2020 and beyond.

Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call today to discuss our Q3 2019 business and financial results. This call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET and can be accessed by dialing (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations website at investor.surveymonkey.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the same website following the call. A telephonic replay will be available through November 14, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 7689737#.

Upcoming Events

Senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse TMT Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday December 3, 2019

Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Whitney Kukulka

The Blueshirt Group

investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Lara Sasken

lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.





SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (1)

(in thousands) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,184 $ 153,807 Accounts receivable, net 11,535 7,336 Deferred commissions, current 2,864 1,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,253 7,081 Total current assets 138,836 170,205 Property and equipment, net 39,125 117,718 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,134 — Capitalized internal-use software, net 34,188 33,280 Acquisition intangible assets, net 36,116 9,324 Goodwill 461,110 336,861 Deferred commissions, non-current 5,148 3,317 Other assets 8,765 8,643 Total assets $ 788,422 $ 679,348 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,339 $ 2,804 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,727 9,692 Accrued compensation 20,326 20,070 Deferred revenue 132,074 101,236 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,107 — Debt, current 1,900 1,900 Total current liabilities 181,473 135,702 Deferred tax liabilities 5,775 4,246 Debt, non-current 214,090 215,515 Financing obligation on leased facility — 92,009 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 84,758 — Other non-current liabilities 5,957 12,493 Total liabilities 492,053 459,965 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 680,957 551,937 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,449 ) (287 ) Accumulated deficit (382,140 ) (332,268 ) Total stockholders’ equity 296,369 219,383 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 788,422 $ 679,348

(1) The Company adopted ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amounts presented as of September 30, 2019 are under ASC 842 and amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 are under ASC 840.





SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (1)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 79,317 $ 65,205 $ 223,097 $ 186,392 Cost of revenue(2)(3) 19,626 23,213 56,203 58,967 Gross profit 59,691 41,992 166,894 127,425 Operating expenses: Research and development(2) 22,718 51,765 65,931 85,997 Sales and marketing (2)(3) 30,926 34,309 86,665 71,609 General and administrative(2) 20,992 50,391 61,294 76,809 Restructuring — — (66 ) 33 Total operating expenses 74,636 136,465 213,824 234,448 Loss from operations (14,945 ) (94,473 ) (46,930 ) (107,023 ) Interest expense 3,572 7,496 10,878 22,181 Other non-operating income (expense), net 887 (219 ) 3,441 132 Loss before income taxes (17,630 ) (102,188 ) (54,367 ) (129,072 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,320 ) 174 (1,802 ) 470 Net loss $ (16,310 ) $ (102,362 ) $ (52,565 ) $ (129,542 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.27 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 133,417 103,096 130,434 101,984

(1) The Company adopted ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are under ASC 842 and amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 are under ASC 840.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 718 $ 6,472 $ 2,805 $ 7,776 Research and development 5,468 37,490 15,863 43,903 Sales and marketing 2,918 14,496 8,714 16,411 General and administrative 5,678 40,354 17,665 48,014 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 14,782 $ 98,812 $ 45,047 $ 116,104

(3) Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,557 $ 488 $ 3,448 $ 1,464 Sales and marketing 964 565 2,267 1,773 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets $ 2,521 $ 1,053 $ 5,715 $ 3,237





SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (52,565 ) $ (129,542 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,243 35,120 Non-cash leases expense 9,185 — Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 45,047 116,104 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 225 726 Deferred income taxes (1,866 ) 431 Gain on sale of a private company investment (1,001 ) (999 ) Other 143 234 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,073 ) (1,822 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,908 ) (5,451 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,955 4,596 Accrued interest on financing lease obligation, net of payments — (1,036 ) Accrued compensation (1,401 ) (648 ) Deferred revenue 23,486 16,269 Operating lease liabilities (10,237 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 45,233 33,982 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (114,603 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,026 ) (8,811 ) Capitalized internal-use software (9,593 ) (8,857 ) Proceeds from sale of a private company investment 1,001 999 Net cash used in investing activities (125,221 ) (16,669 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net — 232,509 Payments of deferred offering costs — (1,487 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 41,846 440 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,662 — Employee payroll taxes paid for net share settlement of restricted stock units — (24,566 ) Payments to repurchase common stock — (16 ) Repayment of debt (1,650 ) (2,250 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 42,858 204,630 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (435 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,565 ) 221,943 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 154,371 35,345 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 116,806 $ 257,288 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest paid for term debt $ 10,391 $ 16,445 Interest paid for financing obligation on leased facility $ — $ 6,114 Cash paid for operating leases $ 10,124 $ — Income taxes paid $ 756 $ 246 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Fair value of common stock issued as acquisition consideration $ 36,204 $ — Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs $ 2,889 $ 1,251 Accrued unpaid capital expenditures $ 277 $ 600 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 7,548 $ — Accrued unpaid payroll taxes related to net share settlement and offering costs $ — $ 6,924 Derecognized financing obligation related to building due to adoption of ASC 842 $ 92,009 $ — Derecognized building due to adoption of ASC 842 $ 71,781 $ —





SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)(2)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from Operations

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Loss from operations $ (14,945 ) $ (94,473 ) $ (46,930 ) $ (107,023 ) GAAP Operating margin (19 )% (145 )% (21 )% (57 )% Stock-based compensation, net 14,782 98,812 45,047 116,104 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 2,521 1,053 5,715 3,237 Restructuring — — (66 ) 33 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 1,183 — 1,183 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 2,358 $ 6,575 $ 3,766 $ 13,534 Non-GAAP Operating margin 3 % 10 % 2 % 7 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Loss and Loss per diluted share

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net loss $ (16,310 ) $ (102,362 ) $ (52,565 ) $ (129,542 ) GAAP Net loss per diluted share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.27 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share 133,417 103,096 130,434 101,984 Stock-based compensation, net 14,782 98,812 45,047 116,104 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 2,521 1,053 5,715 3,237 Restructuring — — (66 ) 33 Gain on sale of a private company investment — — (1,001 ) (999 ) Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 1,183 — 1,183 Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments(3) (1,029 ) 139 (1,219 ) 417 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (36 ) $ (1,175 ) $ (4,089 ) $ (9,567 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per diluted share $ — $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share 133,417 103,096 130,434 101,984

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

(2) The Company adopted ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are under ASC 842 and amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 are under ASC 840.

(3) Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for stock-based compensation, net, restructuring, gain on sale of a private company investment and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and release of valuation allowance as a result of acquisitions.







SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)(2)

Calculation of Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,521 $ 11,951 $ 45,233 $ 33,982 Purchases of property and equipment (691 ) (4,002 ) (2,026 ) (8,811 ) Capitalized internal-use software (3,066 ) (3,390 ) (9,593 ) (8,857 ) Free cash flow $ 19,764 $ 4,559 $ 33,614 $ 16,314 Interest paid for term debt 3,478 5,632 10,391 16,445 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 1,183 — 1,183 Unlevered free cash flow $ 23,242 $ 11,374 $ 44,005 $ 33,942

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (16,310 ) $ (102,362 ) $ (52,565 ) $ (129,542 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,320 ) 174 (1,802 ) 470 Other non-operating (income) expenses, net (887 ) 219 (3,441 ) (132 ) Interest expense 3,572 7,496 10,878 22,181 Depreciation and amortization 11,698 11,468 32,243 35,120 Stock-based compensation, net 14,782 98,812 45,047 116,104 Restructuring — — (66 ) 33 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 1,183 — 1,183 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,535 $ 16,990 $ 30,294 $ 45,417

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

(2) The Company adopted ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are under ASC 842 and amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 are under ASC 840.





SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)(2)

Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Gross profit $ 59,691 $ 41,992 $ 166,894 $ 127,425 GAAP Gross margin 75 % 64 % 75 % 68 % Stock-based compensation, net 718 6,472 2,805 7,776 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 1,557 488 3,448 1,464 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 103 — 103 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 61,966 $ 49,055 $ 173,147 $ 136,768 Non-GAAP Gross margin 78 % 75 % 78 % 73 % GAAP Research and development $ 22,718 $ 51,765 $ 65,931 $ 85,997 GAAP Research and development margin 29 % 79 % 30 % 46 % Stock-based compensation, net 5,468 37,490 15,863 43,903 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 456 — 456 Non-GAAP Research and development $ 17,250 $ 13,819 $ 50,068 $ 41,638 Non-GAAP Research and development margin 22 % 21 % 22 % 22 % GAAP Sales and marketing $ 30,926 $ 34,309 $ 86,665 $ 71,609 GAAP Sales and marketing margin 39 % 53 % 39 % 38 % Stock-based compensation, net 2,918 14,496 8,714 16,411 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 964 565 2,267 1,773 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 228 — 228 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 27,044 $ 19,020 $ 75,684 $ 53,197 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin 34 % 29 % 34 % 29 % GAAP General and administrative $ 20,992 $ 50,391 $ 61,294 $ 76,809 GAAP General and administrative margin 26 % 77 % 27 % 41 % Stock-based compensation, net 5,678 40,354 17,665 48,014 Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs — 396 — 396 Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 15,314 $ 9,641 $ 43,629 $ 28,399 Non-GAAP General and administrative margin 19 % 15 % 20 % 15 %

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

(2) The Company adopted ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are under ASC 842 and amounts presented for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 are under ASC 840.





APPENDIX A

SVMK INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures are that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.

With regards to the Non-GAAP guidance provided above, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amounts are not provided as the quantification of certain items excluded from each respective Non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense, net, requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable.

Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin : We define Non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, restructuring costs and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share : We define Non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, gain on sale of a private company investment and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined as Non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin : We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of intangible assets and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin : We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP research and development margin is defined as Non-GAAP research and development divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin : We define Non-GAAP sales and marketing as GAAP sales and marketing excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of intangible assets and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is defined as Non-GAAP sales and marketing divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin : We define Non-GAAP general and administrative as GAAP general and administrative excluding stock-based compensation, net and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is defined as Non-GAAP general and administrative divided by revenue.

We use these Non-GAAP measures to compare and evaluate our operating results across periods in order to manage our business, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and developing our strategic operating plans. We believe that these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management in evaluating our financial performance and for operational decision making, but they are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have excluded the effect of the following items from the aforementioned Non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and/or are non-recurring in nature and because we believe that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity. We further believe this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in our financial statements and facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peer operating results. A description of the Non-GAAP adjustments for the above measures is as follows:

Stock-based compensation, net : We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.





: We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will recur in future periods.





: We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will recur in future periods. Restructuring : Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. We expect that restructuring costs will generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. However, we may incur these expenses in future periods in connection with any new acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.





: Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. We expect that restructuring costs will generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. However, we may incur these expenses in future periods in connection with any new acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. Gain on sale of a private company investment : Gain on sale of a private company investment because it was recognized on a GAAP basis resulting from the sale of certain corporate assets. We expect that such transactions will be infrequent in occurrence and are therefore excluded from our Non-GAAP results as they do not otherwise relate to our core business operations.





: Gain on sale of a private company investment because it was recognized on a GAAP basis resulting from the sale of certain corporate assets. We expect that such transactions will be infrequent in occurrence and are therefore excluded from our Non-GAAP results as they do not otherwise relate to our core business operations. Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs : We incurred incremental employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs during the third quarter of 2018 as a result of our initial public offering. Employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs are excluded from our Non-GAAP results as we currently do not expect to incur expenses of a similar nature in future periods because we will no longer grant Performance RSUs where a vesting condition is our initial public offering.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data” section of this press release. The accompanying tables provide details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the Non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between those financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA : We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding provision for (benefit from) income taxes, other non-operating expenses (income), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, net, restructuring costs and employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that are not indicative of the core operating performance of our business that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA are that it excludes recurring expenses for interest payments, does not reflect the dilution that results from stock-based compensation, and does not reflect the cost to replace depreciated property and equipment. It may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software less employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures our liquidity after deducting capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, which we believe provides a more accurate view of our cash generation and cash available to grow our business. Our free cash flow included cash payments for interest on our long-term debt of $3.5 million and $6.9 million, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and $5.7 million and $10.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, our free cash flow also included a one-time payment for employer payroll taxes on Performance RSUs of $1.2 million. We expect our free cash flow to increase as we reduce cash paid for interest on our long-term debt following the partial repayment of the outstanding indebtedness under our credit facilities of $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. We expect to generate positive free cash flow over the long term. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Some of the limitations of free cash flow are that free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Unlevered free cash flow : Unlevered free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by management in evaluating the cash generated by our operations after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software but prior to the impact of our capital structure. The usefulness of unlevered free cash flow as an analytical tool is limited because it excludes certain items which are settled in cash, does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses, does not reflect our future contractual commitments, and is calculated differently by other companies in our industry. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities.

Safe Harbor Statement

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our products, including our investments in products, technology and other key strategic areas. The achievement of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements the company makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include - but are not limited to - risks related to our ability to retain and upgrade customers; our revenue growth rate; our brand; our marketing strategies; our self-serve business model; the length of our sales cycles; the growth and development of our salesforce; security measures; expectations regarding our ability to timely and effectively scale and adapt existing technology and network infrastructure to ensure that our products and services are accessible at all times; competition; our debt; revenue recognition; our ability to manage our growth; our culture and talent; our data centers; privacy, security and data transfer concerns, as well as changes in regulations, which could impact our ability to serve our customers or curtail our monetization efforts; litigation and regulatory issues; expectations regarding the return on our strategic investments; execution of our plans and strategies, including with respect to mobile products and features and expansion into new areas and businesses; our international operations; intellectual property; the application of U.S. and international tax laws on our tax structure and any changes to such tax laws; acquisitions we have made or may make in the future; the price volatility of our common stock; and general economic conditions.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. These documents are or will be available on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website page at investor.surveymonkey.com. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 7, 2019, and we undertake no obligation to update this information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.