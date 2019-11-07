Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Reports Net Revenues of $80.1 Million for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (“Amphastar” or the “Company”) today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net revenues of $80.1 million for the third quarter

GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, for the third quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $5.2 million, or $0.10 per share, for the third quarter

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “A significant accomplishment in the third quarter was the successful ramp up of our marketing efforts for Primatene® Mist. We are pleased to announce we started shipping Primatene® Mist to Walmart in October. Meanwhile, our pipeline of both generic and proprietary candidates continues to move ahead. Additionally, we recently had another complex ANDA accepted for filing.”

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 80,137 $ 75,543 $ 238,974 $ 204,976 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar $ 1,310 $ 2,389 $ 49,965 $ (7,605 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar* $ 5,169 $ 5,721 $ 14,171 $ 4,168 GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 1.00 $ (0.16 ) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders* $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.09

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Third Quarter Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues: Lidocaine $ 11,670 $ 9,875 $ 1,795 18 % Phytonadione 10,916 8,968 1,948 22 % Naloxone 10,613 9,432 1,181 13 % Enoxaparin 9,573 18,564 (8,991 ) (48 ) % Medroxyprogesterone 7,879 7,552 327 4 % Epinephrine 3,756 1,881 1,875 100 % Primatene® Mist 3,654 — 3,654 N/A Other finished pharmaceutical products 17,668 15,495 2,173 14 % Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues $ 75,729 $ 71,767 $ 3,962 6 % API 4,408 3,776 632 17 % Total net revenues $ 80,137 $ 75,543 $ 4,594 6 %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

Lidocaine sales increases due to a higher average selling price, as well as higher unit volumes

Phytonadione sales increases due to a higher average selling price

Epinephrine and naloxone sales increases due to higher unit volumes

Sales of Primatene ® Mist, which launched in December 2018

Mist, which launched in December 2018 Increases in sales of other finished pharmaceutical products, including atropine, calcium chloride, and dextrose, which were in high demand due to market shortages

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 80,137 $ 75,543 $ 4,594 6 % Cost of revenues 44,885 46,283 (1,398 ) (3 ) % Gross profit $ 35,252 $ 29,260 $ 5,992 20 % as % of net revenues 44 % 39 %

Changes in cost of revenues and the resulting increase to gross margin were primarily driven by:

Sales of Primatene ® Mist, which has higher margins

Mist, which has higher margins Increased sales of phytonadione, which has higher margins

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution and marketing $ 3,221 $ 1,963 $ 1,258 64 % General and administrative 11,021 13,407 (2,386 ) (18 ) % Research and development 18,606 11,340 7,266 64 %

Selling, distribution and marketing expenses increased primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to Primatene ® Mist, including the cost of a television and radio marketing campaign, which began in July 2019

Mist, including the cost of a television and radio marketing campaign, which began in July 2019 General and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower legal expenses

Research and development expenses increased primarily due to the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients and key components, and increased clinical trial expenses for our generic product pipeline, primarily for our inhalation abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $36.1 million.

Share Buyback Program

On November 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an increase of $20 million to the Company’s share buyback program, which is expected to continue for an indefinite period of time. The primary goal of the program is to offset dilution created by the Company’s equity compensation programs.

Purchases may be made through the open market and private block transactions pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, as determined by the Company’s management and in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable laws.

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other conditions.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has five ANDAs, filed with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $1.1 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and 11 generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s proprietary pipeline includes a new drug application for intranasal naloxone. The Company is currently developing three other proprietary products, which include injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar’s Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 14 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing four additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar’s logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Primatene®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar’s shareholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors’ and other readers’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s financial performance because the Company’s management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, November 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 881-2595 or (315) 625-3083 for international callers, five minutes before the conference. The passcode for the conference call is 8097493.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com .

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change.

Contact Information:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bill Peters

Chief Financial Officer

(909) 980-9484







Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenues $ 80,137 $ 75,543 $ 238,974 $ 204,976 Cost of revenues 44,885 46,283 140,432 132,680 Gross profit 35,252 29,260 98,542 72,296 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 3,221 1,963 9,354 5,560 General and administrative 11,021 13,407 39,774 36,074 Research and development 18,606 11,340 49,209 40,830 Total operating expenses 32,848 26,710 98,337 82,464 Income (loss) from operations 2,404 2,550 205 (10,168 ) Non-operating (expense) income, net (822 ) 24 58,837 (347 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,582 2,574 59,042 (10,515 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 598 958 13,292 (2,137 ) Net income (loss) $ 984 $ 1,616 $ 45,750 $ (8,378 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (326 ) $ (773 ) $ (4,215 ) $ (773 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar $ 1,310 $ 2,389 $ 49,965 $ (7,605 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 1.06 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 1.00 $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic 47,239 46,241 47,030 46,437 Diluted 50,075 48,281 50,128 46,437





Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2019

2018

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,611 $ 86,337 Restricted cash 1,865 1,865 Short-term investments 12,666 2,831 Restricted short-term investments 2,290 2,290 Accounts receivable, net 45,255 52,163 Inventories 109,854 69,322 Income tax refunds and deposits 890 49 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,472 5,485 Total current assets 268,903 220,342 Property, plant, and equipment, net 222,158 210,418 Finance lease right-of-use assets 896 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,463 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 41,139 42,267 Other assets 12,331 9,918 Deferred tax assets 20,746 30,618 Total assets $ 585,636 $ 513,563 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 75,137 $ 87,418 Income taxes payable 1,400 1,187 Current portion of long-term debt 6,969 18,229 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,090 — Total current liabilities 86,596 106,834 Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 415 415 Long-term debt, net of current portion 38,079 31,984 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,940 — Deferred tax liabilities 976 1,031 Other long-term liabilities 8,977 8,940 Total liabilities 151,983 149,204 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 52,399,044 and 47,199,907 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 51,438,675 and 46,631,118 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 361,705 344,434 Retained earnings 117,396 67,485 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,848 ) (4,013 ) Treasury stock (83,853 ) (75,476 ) Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 389,405 332,435 Non-controlling interests 44,248 31,924 Total equity 433,653 364,359 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 585,636 $ 513,563





Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net income (loss) $ 984 $ 1,616 $ 45,750 $ (8,378 ) Adjusted for: Intangible amortization 251 271 777 1,722 Share-based compensation 4,294 3,908 13,000 12,770 Impairment of long-lived assets 11 10 194 390 Gain on litigation settlement — — (59,900 ) — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments (598 ) (788 ) 10,422 (3,040 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,942 $ 5,017 $ 10,243 $ 3,464 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (227 ) $ (704 ) $ (3,928 ) $ (704 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 5,169 $ 5,721 $ 14,171 $ 4,168 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic 47,239 46,241 47,030 46,437 Diluted 50,075 48,281 50,128 48,713





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Selling, General Research Non-operating Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 44,885 $ 3,221 $ 11,021 $ 18,606 $ (822 ) $ 598 $ (326 ) Intangible amortization (216 ) — (35 ) — — — 12 Share-based compensation (701 ) (96 ) (3,138 ) (359 ) — — 107 Impairment of long-lived assets (4 ) — (11 ) 4 — — 6 Gain on litigation settlement — — — — — — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — 598 (26 ) Non-GAAP $ 43,964 $ 3,125 $ 7,837 $ 18,251 $ (822 ) $ 1,196 $ (227 )





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Selling, General Research Non-operating Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 46,283 $ 1,963 $ 13,407 $ 11,340 $ 24 $ 958 $ (773 ) Intangible amortization (230 ) — (41 ) — — — 11 Share-based compensation (884 ) (86 ) (2,615 ) (323 ) — — 68 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — (10 ) — — 1 Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — 788 (11 ) Non-GAAP $ 45,169 $ 1,877 $ 10,751 $ 11,007 $ 24 $ 1,746 $ (704 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Selling, General Research Non-operating Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 140,432 $ 9,354 $ 39,774 $ 49,209 $ 58,837 $ 13,292 $ (4,215 ) Intangible amortization (669 ) — (108 ) — — — 34 Share-based compensation (2,939 ) (285 ) (8,577 ) (1,199 ) — — 257 Impairment of long-lived assets (69 ) — (23 ) (102 ) — — 55 Gain on litigation settlement — — — — (59,900 ) — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — (10,422 ) (59 ) Non-GAAP $ 136,755 $ 9,069 $ 31,066 $ 47,908 $ (1,063 ) $ 2,870 $ (3,928 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Selling, General Research Non-operating Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 132,680 $ 5,560 $ 36,074 $ 40,830 $ (347 ) $ (2,137 ) $ (773 ) Intangible amortization (1,602 ) — (120 ) — — — 11 Share-based compensation (3,025 ) (297 ) (8,251 ) (1,197 ) — — 68 Impairment of long-lived assets (77 ) — (4 ) (309 ) — — 1 Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — 3,040 (11 ) Non-GAAP $ 127,976 $ 5,263 $ 27,699 $ 39,324 $ (347 ) $ 903 $ (704 )







