Altair Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“Software product revenue grew over 21% from a year ago, as we continued to execute on our vision to provide truly differentiated simulation, data analytics and high-performance cloud computing solutions that enable our customers to compete more effectively in a connected world,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Our core simulation and optimization technologies performed well during the quarter and we are highly encouraged by strong demand for our SimSolid product, which has had one of the fastest new product ramps in our history. We are also pleased to see continued strong recurring software subscription revenues. While we are seeing some macro headwinds in our automotive market and continue to be impacted by foreign exchange challenges, our diversification across multiple verticals and products provides us with optimism that our momentum will continue into 2020 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $77.8 million, an increase of 21% from $64.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 highlighted by 29% growth in the Americas region.

Non-GAAP software product revenue was $80.1 million, an increase of 25% from $64.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenue was $100.4 million, an increase of 16% from $86.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP total revenue was $102.7 million, an increase of 18% from $86.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $(15.9) million, compared to net income of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.22) based on 71.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.01 for the third quarter of 2018, based on 76.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.3) million, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Modified Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.1) million, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(7.2) million, compared to $(1.4) million for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.09) based on 77.8 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.02) for the third quarter of 2018, based on 77.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow, which consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, was $(3.3) million, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.





Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing revised and reduced guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

(Unaudited)

(in millions) Fourth Quarter 2019 Full Year 2019 Software Product Revenue $ 83.5 to $ 87.5 $ 349.0 to $ 353.0 Non-GAAP Software Product Revenue $ 85.8 $ 89.8 $ 358.0 $ 362.0 Total Revenue $ 105.0 $ 109.0 $ 440.0 $ 444.0 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 107.3 $ 111.3 $ 449.0 $ 453.0 Net (Loss) $ (5.4) $ (3.4) $ (11.4) $ (9.4) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2.2 $ 4.2 $ 20.1 $ 22.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.3 $ 9.3 $ 34.0 $ 36.0 Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.5 $ 11.5 $ 43.0 $ 45.0

(All figures in millions)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Software Product Revenue, Non-GAAP Total Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Modified Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP software product revenue and Non-GAAP total revenue include revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Modified Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Altair equity award plans.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, statements regarding other future periods and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 246,937 $ 35,345 Accounts receivable, net 84,062 96,803 Income tax receivable 11,551 4,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,398 17,455 Total current assets 360,948 154,034 Property and equipment, net 33,720 30,153 Operating lease right of use assets 26,507 — Goodwill 210,500 210,532 Other intangible assets, net 60,956 69,836 Deferred tax assets 5,870 5,354 Other long-term assets 18,199 17,288 TOTAL ASSETS $ 716,700 $ 487,197 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 437 $ 331 Accounts payable 8,286 8,357 Accrued compensation and benefits 28,839 31,740 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,891 — Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 27,426 27,039 Deferred revenue 69,377 59,765 Total current liabilities 143,256 127,232 Long-term debt, net of current portion 175,624 31,417 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,831 — Deferred revenue, non-current 7,666 6,754 Other long-term liabilities 25,630 25,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES 371,007 191,159 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 2,352 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 40,354

and 38,349 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 31,391

and 32,171 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 436,197 379,832 Accumulated deficit (80,903 ) (74,863 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,960 ) (11,290 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 343,341 293,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 716,700 $ 487,197





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue License $ 46,853 $ 40,880 $ 180,127 $ 154,515 Maintenance and other services 30,963 23,302 85,388 69,943 Total software 77,816 64,182 265,515 224,458 Software related services 7,956 8,692 25,635 26,872 Total software and related services 85,772 72,874 291,150 251,330 Client engineering services 12,803 12,155 37,265 36,652 Other 1,831 1,722 6,623 5,386 Total revenue 100,406 86,751 335,038 293,368 Cost of revenue License 4,371 2,736 13,146 10,534 Maintenance and other services 9,548 7,095 27,509 22,202 Total software * 13,919 9,831 40,655 32,736 Software related services 6,013 6,352 19,143 19,573 Total software and related services 19,932 16,183 59,798 52,309 Client engineering services 10,160 9,817 29,993 29,977 Other 1,649 1,204 5,858 3,416 Total cost of revenue 31,741 27,204 95,649 85,702 Gross profit 68,665 59,547 239,389 207,666 Operating expenses: Research and development * 29,667 24,301 87,012 71,748 Sales and marketing * 25,790 19,243 78,462 57,849 General and administrative * 20,706 17,234 60,886 51,636 Amortization of intangible assets 3,545 1,739 10,673 5,665 Other operating income (536 ) (4,850 ) (1,702 ) (7,433 ) Total operating expenses 79,172 57,667 235,331 179,465 Operating (loss) income (10,507 ) 1,880 4,058 28,201 Interest expense 2,726 31 3,586 92 Other income, net (588 ) (970 ) (703 ) (2,046 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (12,645 ) 2,819 1,175 30,155 Income tax expense 3,294 1,885 7,215 5,617 Net (loss) income $ (15,939 ) $ 934 $ (6,040 ) $ 24,538 Income per share: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ (0.22 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.37 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ (0.22 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, basic 71,770 70,001 71,313 66,429 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net (loss) income per share, diluted 71,770 76,709 71,313 74,182

_________________

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue – software $ 384 $ 8 $ 727 $ 24 Research and development 674 175 1,611 330 Sales and marketing 625 140 1,562 315 General and administrative 609 240 1,684 544 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,292 $ 563 $ 5,584 $ 1,213





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (6,040 ) $ 24,538 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,836 10,895 Provision for bad debt 472 455 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,044 18 Stock-based compensation expense 5,584 1,213 Gain on sale of assets held for sale and other — (4,544 ) Impairment of intangibles — 608 Deferred income taxes (741 ) 706 Other, net (16 ) (134 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,185 15,674 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,718 ) (6,821 ) Other long-term assets (1,443 ) 44 Accounts payable (420 ) 796 Accrued compensation and benefits (2,111 ) 2,650 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 2,110 (4,781 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 188 — Deferred revenue 12,075 (895 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,005 40,422 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (8,120 ) (5,333 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (473 ) (2,738 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (709 ) (15,950 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets held for sale and other — 6,613 Other investing activities, net 16 — Net cash used in investing activities (9,286 ) (17,408 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters'

discount and commissions 223,101 — Payments on revolving commitment (127,941 ) — Borrowings under revolving commitment 96,991 — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,441 1,929 Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes (1,233 ) — Payments for follow-on public offering and initial public offering costs — (541 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock in follow-on public offering,

net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 135,572 Other financing activities (399 ) (446 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 191,960 136,514 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,065 ) (1,354 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 211,614 158,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 35,685 39,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 247,299 $ 197,752 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 385 $ 70 Income taxes paid $ 7,163 $ 5,900 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance leases $ 588 $ 995 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 1,827 $ 228 Follow-on public offering costs in accounts payable $ — $ 15 Promissory notes issued and deferred payment obligations for acquisitions $ — $ 278

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net (loss) income and Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (15,939 ) $ 934 $ (6,040 ) $ 24,538 Stock-based compensation expense 2,292 563 5,584 1,213 Amortization of intangible assets 3,545 1,739 10,673 5,665 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 — 6,750 — Special adjustments (2) 1,027 (4,177 ) 2,031 (4,400 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (368 ) (459 ) (1,103 ) (658 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,193 ) $ (1,400 ) $ 17,895 $ 26,358 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.22 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.33 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.34 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 71,770 76,709 71,313 74,182 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 77,800 77,000 77,800 77,000





(1) Represents revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations. (2) Includes a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million, for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and b) an impairment charge for royalty contracts resulting in $1.0 million of expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Includes a) a gain on the sale of a building of $4.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, b) an impairment charge for royalty contracts resulting in $0.2 million and $2.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively and c) a non-recurring adjustment for a change in estimated legal expenses resulting in $2.0 million of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Modified Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (15,939 ) $ 934 $ (6,040 ) $ 24,538 Income tax expense 3,294 1,885 7,215 5,617 Stock-based compensation expense 2,292 563 5,584 1,213 Interest expense 2,726 31 3,586 92 Interest income and other (1) (76 ) (4,384 ) 633 (5,103 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,368 3,370 15,836 10,895 Adjusted EBITDA (2,335 ) 2,399 26,814 37,252 Acquisition related deferred revenue (2) 2,250 — 6,750 — Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ (85 ) $ 2,399 $ 33,564 $ 37,252





(1) Includes a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million, for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and b) impairment charges for royalty contracts resulting in $1.0 million of expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Includes a) a gain on the sale of a building of $4.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, b) impairment charges for royalty contracts and trade names resulting in $0.8 million and $2.6 million of expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, and c) a non-recurring adjustment for a change in estimated legal expenses resulting in $2.0 million of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. (2) Represents revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total revenue to total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 100,406 $ 86,751 $ 335,038 $ 293,368 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 — 6,750 — Non-GAAP total revenue $ 102,656 $ 86,751 $ 341,788 $ 293,368





(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total software product revenue to total software product revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total software product revenue $ 77,816 $ 64,182 $ 265,515 $ 224,458 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2,250 — 6,750 — Non-GAAP total software product revenue $ 80,066 $ 64,182 $ 272,265 $ 224,458





(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a recompilation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,863 ) $ 3,109 $ 30,005 $ 40,422 Capital expenditures (1,453 ) (2,203 ) (8,120 ) (5,333 ) Free cash flow $ (3,316 ) $ 906 $ 21,885 $ 35,089

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606). The following table sets forth selected quarterly information under ASC 606 for 2018:

(Unaudited) Three months ended ASC 606 (in thousands) March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 Software product revenue $ 89,670 $ 70,606 $ 64,182 $ 79,903 Total revenue 113,257 93,360 86,751 103,011 Net income (loss) 24,684 (1,080 ) 934 (9,003 ) Adjusted EBITDA 29,550 5,303 2,399 12,928

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (5,350 ) $ (3,350 ) $ (11,400 ) $ (9,400 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,100 2,100 7,700 7,700 Amortization of intangible assets 3,600 3,600 14,300 14,300 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 2,250 9,000 9,000 Non-recurring adjustments — — 2,000 2,000 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (370 ) (370 ) (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,230 $ 4,230 $ 20,100 $ 22,100





(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and Modified Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:



(Unaudited) Three Months ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (5,350 ) $ (3,350 ) $ (11,400 ) $ (9,400 ) Income tax expense 3,200 3,200 10,400 10,400 Stock-based compensation expense 2,100 2,100 7,700 7,700 Interest expense 2,800 2,800 6,300 6,300 Depreciation and amortization 5,400 5,400 21,200 21,200 Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments (900 ) (900 ) (200 ) (200 ) Adjusted EBITDA 7,250 9,250 34,000 36,000 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 2,250 9,000 9,000 Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,500 $ 11,500 $ 43,000 $ 45,000





(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP total revenue to projected total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Low High Total revenue $ 105,000 $ 109,000 $ 440,000 $ 444,000 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 2,250 9,000 9,000 Non-GAAP total revenue $ 107,250 $ 111,250 $ 449,000 $ 453,000





(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP total software product revenue to projected total software product revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:



(Unaudited) Three Months ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Low High Total software product revenue $ 83,500 $ 87,500 $ 349,000 $ 353,000 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 2,250 9,000 9,000 Non-GAAP total software product revenue $ 85,750 $ 89,750 $ 358,000 $ 362,000





(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.



