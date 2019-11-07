Adesto® FusionHD™ Selected as a Memory Product of the Year in 2019 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Awards

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and systems for the Internet of Things (IoT), has received an ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award (WEAA) for its FusionHD non-volatile memory (NVM) that provides advantages for next-generation IoT edge applications. The WEAA program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovation and the development of the worldwide electronics industry.



FusionHD NVM devices are designed specifically to support the code storage and data logging demands of feature-rich consumer and industrial IoT edge applications, delivering low power consumption, fast data transfer and robust, high-reliability operation. Compared to competitive NVM devices, FusionHD devices achieve up to 70% lower power consumption and up to 5x faster system performance.

“With increased demand for smarter processing resources in IoT edge devices, there is an urgent need for memory devices that offer a combination of higher performance, better power efficiency, and lowering MCU overheads, while delivering better endurance, reliability, and longevity,” said Paul Hill, senior director of product marketing, Adesto. “We are honored to receive this award for our differentiated FusionHD NVMs from ASPENCORE, a globally respected media group.”

The FusionHD Difference

Unlike standard flash devices, FusionHD devices incorporate a Small Page Erase and Write Architecture that makes saving small packets of data fast and efficient. It also allows large data packets to be saved and accessed using minimal CPU clock cycles, reducing processing time and battery consumption. A suite of intelligent supervisory functions including a Battery Health Monitor and System Reset Generator reduce the system bill-of-materials, overall system cost and physical footprint. Security features include unique device identification and a User One-Time Programmable (OTP) security register that is usable for system-level key storage.

FusionHD can bring system-level advantages and help to prolong the active lifetime of long-life industrial IoT devices such as sensors, meters and monitors. Designed and tested to Adesto’s high reliability standards, FusionHD offers increased robustness over other devices.

About World Electronics Achievement Awards

Organized by ASPENCORE, the world's largest electronics industry media group, the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) identify and honor companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovation and the worldwide development of the electronics industry. Winners are selected by a judging panel comprised of ASPENCORE analysts and editors in Asia, the U.S. and Europe, as well as through online voting by engineers across three continents.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Follow Adesto on Twitter .

Adesto, FusionHD and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Adesto Technologies Media Contact:

Jen Bernier-Santarini

+1 650-336-4222

jen.bernier@adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Leanne K. Sievers

Shelton Group

949-224-3874

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.