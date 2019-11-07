There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,936 in the last 365 days.

PetIQ, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2019 Net Sales Increased 42% Year-Over-Year to $186 Million
Reiterates Full Year 2019 Outlook
On Track to Open 80 Planned Wellness Centers in 2019

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Record third quarter net sales of $186.0 million, an increase of 42%; excluding contribution from Perrigo Animal Health, net sales increased 29%
  • Net loss of $8.8 million, compared to net income of $3.9 million, including $12.0 million of non-recurring acquisition and integration related costs in the current period and $0.2 million in the prior year period
  • Adjusted net income $9.3 million compared to $8.2 million, an increase of 14%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million compared to $13.4 million, an increase of 44%
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million with total liquidity of $102.9 million
  • On-track to open 80 veterinary wellness centers in 2019: 26 opened year-to-date through October, 34 to open in November, remaining 20 to open in December
  • Completed Perrigo Animal Health acquisition on July 8, 2019

“Our record quarterly net sales demonstrates the strength of our diversified pet health and wellness business,” commented Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “The Products segment delivered another quarter of outstanding growth as we benefited from the distribution relationships we have with our animal health pharmaceutical partners, an acceleration in our manufactured brands and an increasing number of pet parents transitioning their pet health care needs to PetIQ’s affordable and convenient offerings.  In the Services segment, we remain on track with our growth initiatives and our team continues to execute on our plan to open 80 wellness centers in 2019.  We are experiencing an accelerated ramp to profitability in the pop-up community clinics that we have converted into permanent wellness centers, which further reinforces our conviction that the Services segment can drive sustainable long-term growth.”

Christensen continued, “Since completing the Perrigo Animal Health acquisition in July, our team has made a tremendous amount of progress on the integration and we remain on-track to achieve our stated synergies with continued growth in this business expected for 2020.  PetIQ remains uniquely positioned through our complementary veterinarian products and services offering, which is anchored in our mission of providing Smarter Pet Health as we capitalize on the robust consumer and animal health industry tailwinds for many years to come.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales increased 42% to $186.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $131.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Excluding contribution from Perrigo Animal Health, net sales increased 29%. Product segment net sales were $161.5 million and Services segment revenues were $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in consolidated net sales primarily reflects growth in existing retail partners and sales contribution from the recent Perrigo Animal Health acquisition. The business is being driven by an increase in the number of pet parents moving their pet health care needs to PetIQ’s products and services, expanded item placement and marketing programs at existing customers, as well as a continued increase in pet count within the Services segment.

Gross profit was $27.3 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $24.2 million in the same period last year. Gross margin for the quarter was 14.7%. Adjusted gross profit was $39.0 million and adjusted gross margin increased 80 basis points to 21.0% for the third quarter 2019.  The GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin difference of 630 basis points is a result of the exclusion of non-same-store Services segment revenue contribution and related costs of sales.

Net loss was $8.8 million, including $12.0 million of non-recurring costs related to the acquisition of Perrigo Animal Health, integration expenses including SKU rationalization, and an inventory purchase accounting adjustment. Excluding these non-recurring expenses in the current year and $0.2 million in the prior year period, third quarter pre-tax net income would have been $3.3 million as compared to $4.1 million in prior year period. Adjusted net income was $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period.  Additionally, interest expense was $3.6 million higher in third quarter 2019 versus the prior year due to the financing of the Perrigo Animal Health acquisition that closed at the beginning of July. Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income excludes additional items such as stock-based compensation expense, tax expense, fair value adjustment to contingent note, clinic launch expense, and operating losses associated with the 34 veterinary wellness centers, one new host partner, and seven regional offices that have been open less than six trailing quarters in our Services segment.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 44% to $19.3 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4%, compared to $13.4 million, representing a 10.2% margin, for the same period in the prior year.  The increase in adjusted EBITDA was a result of higher net sales resulting in increased adjusted gross profit.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional insight into the way the CODM views reportable segment operations in light of changes in the Company’s operations, including the increase of manufacturing operations as a result of the Perrigo Animal Health Acquisition in the Products segment and the growth of the Company’s wellness centers, host partners, and regions within the Services segment.  See “Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2019 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Net sales of $555.1 million, an increase of 33%; excluding contribution from Perrigo Animal Health, net sales increased 29%
  • Net loss of $0.6 million, compared to net income of $5.3 million, including $16.6 million of non-recurring acquisition and integration related costs in the current period and $5.8 million in the prior year period
  • Adjusted net income of $31.1 million compared to $20.4 million, an increase of 52%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $51.0 million compared to $35.1 million, an increase of 45%

Net sales increased 33% to $555.1 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $417.6 million for the same period in the prior year. Excluding contribution from Perrigo Animal Health, net sales increased 29%. Product segment sales were $482.2 million and the Services segment net revenues were $72.9 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Gross profit was $86.9 million, an increase of 30.9%, as compared to $66.4 million in the same period last year. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 15.7%. Adjusted gross profit was $102.2 million and adjusted gross margin increased 120 basis points to 18.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  The GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin difference of 270 basis points was the result of the exclusion of non-same-store Services segment revenue contribution and related costs of sales and SKU rationalization and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Perrigo Animal Health Acquisition.

Year-to-date net loss was $0.6 million and includes non-recurring acquisition costs of $16.6 million in the current year and $5.8 million in the prior year period, related to the Perrigo Animal Health acquisition, HBH and VIP Petcare acquisitions, such as integration expenses, SKU rationalization costs and an inventory purchase accounting adjustment. Excluding these non-recurring expenses in both periods, year-to-date pre-tax net income would have been $16.1 million as compared to $11.1 million in prior year period. Adjusted net income was $31.1 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 52% compared to $20.4 million in the prior year period. Additionally, interest expense was $3.8 million higher versus the prior year period which was nearly entirely due to funding of the Perrigo Animal Health acquisition that closed at the beginning of July. Adjusted net income excludes acquisition costs, stock-based compensation expense, tax expense, fair value adjustment to contingent note, integration costs, SKU rationalization and operating losses associated with the 34 non-comparable newly opened veterinary wellness centers, one new host partner, and seven regional offices that have been open less than six trailing quarters in the Services segment.

For the first nine months of 2019 adjusted EBITDA increased 45% to $51.0 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.3%, compared to $35.1 million, representing an 8.5% margin, for the same period in the prior year. 

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP financial measures.  See “Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Results

Products: For the third quarter of 2019, the Product segment net sales increased 49% to $161.5 million and, excluding contribution from Perrigo Animal Health, Product segment net sales increased 34%. Product Adjusted EBITDA increased 40% to $20.5 million.  This compares to Product segment sales and adjusted EBITDA of $108.5 million and $14.6 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.  Year-to-date, Product segment net sales increased 36% to $482.2 million and Product adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $56.0 million. Product segment net sales and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by ongoing strength of the Company’s prescription drug programs within retail partner pharmacies both in-store and online, the acquisition of Perrigo Animal Health and related operations, as well as greater SKU penetration within existing accounts.

Services: For the third quarter of 2019, Services segment net revenues increased 7% to $24.5 million and Services adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $7.0 million.  This compares to Services segment net revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million and $5.2 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, Services segment net sales increased 17% to $72.9 million and Services adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $18.2 million. Services segment growth was achieved from increases in all substantive metrics including total pets, pets per clinic, revenue per pet and revenue per clinic, as well as contribution from new wellness centers.

When excluding the non-same store Wellness Center revenue, services same store revenue increased by 2% and 12% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.  The lower same store growth rate is a result of planned conversion of high-pet-count weekly Community Clinics into Wellness Centers.  Non-same store revenue increased 75.5% and 125.4% to $2.6 million and $6.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.  Non-same store growth is a result of opening additional wellness centers, as well as wellness centers opened in the prior year maturing, before moving into the same-store sales base.

The Company remains on track to open 80 Wellness Centers in 2019. The Company has opened 26 locations year-to-date, for a total of 67 units in operation. There are 54 locations currently under construction, or contracted to start construction with 34 locations opening in November and 20 in December.  In support of its veterinarian wellness center expansion, the Company operated 36 regional offices as of September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million, plus availability on its revolving credit facility of $92.1 million, equating to $102.6 million, which the Company defines as total liquidity. The Company’s long-term debt balance, which is largely comprised of its revolving credit facility and term loan, was $254.7 million as of September 30, 2019.  PetIQ is committed to reducing its balance sheet leverage. From a working capital perspective, accounts receivable increased $53.8 million compared to December 31, 2018, in line with the Company’s strong sales growth. Inventory increased $5.8 million compared to the prior year end as a result the Perrigo Animal Health acquisition, offset by SKU rationalization and seasonality as September 30, 2019 is nearing a low point of inventory for the year.

Outlook

For full year 2019, based on the combination of PetIQ and Perrigo Animal Health, the Company is reiterating the following outlook:

  • Consolidated net sales of at least $680 million – Includes standalone contribution of $650 million and Perrigo Animal Health partial year contribution of $30 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of at least $62 million – Includes standalone contribution of $56 million and Perrigo Animal Health partial year contribution of $6 million

The Company intends to update its initial full year 2020 outlook, which was provided in connection with the announcement of the Perrigo Animal Health acquisition, in conjunction with its 2019 full year earnings release.  The Company remains confident in its long-term 2023 growth objectives on a stand-alone basis, including:

  • Net sales of approximately $1.0 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of greater than 15%*
  • Wellness center locations of 1,000

*The Company does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services.  The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska.  The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services.  PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, PetIQ uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted net income, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Adjusted net income consists of net income adjusted for tax expense, acquisition expenses, purchase accounting adjustments, integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics, new clinic launch expense, and stock based compensation expense.  Adjusted net Income is utilized by management: (i) to compare operations of the Company prior to our initial public offering and (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies. 

Adjusted gross profit consists of gross profit adjusted for purchase accounting adjustments, gross profit (loss) on veterinarian clinics and wellness centers that are not part of same store sales, and new clinic launch expense.  Adjusted gross profit is utilized by management to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus acquisition costs, stock based compensation expense, purchase accounting inventory adjustment, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, new clinic launch expenses, integration and costs of discontinued clinics, and operations of non-same-store operations as defined below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of adjusted net sales.  Adjusted EBITDA is utilized by management: (i) as a factor in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) allow for improved comparability over prior periods due to significant growth in the Company’s new wellness centers.  The Company presents EBITDA because it is a necessary component for computing adjusted EBITDA.

We believe that the use of adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin provide additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, you should be aware when evaluating adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies do not calculate adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the same manner.  Our management does not, and you should not, consider adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit or adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements.  See a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, in the financial tables that accompany this release.

The Company considers its same-store portfolio to consist of only those retail service regional offices, mobile community clinics provided within host partners, and wellness centers that have been operating for at least six trailing quarters.

Definitions

  • Mobile community clinic – A mobile community clinic is defined as an event, or a visit to a retail host partner location, by the Company’s veterinary staff utilizing the Company’s mobile service vehicles.  Clinic locations and schedules vary by location and seasonally. Due to the non-standardization of the Company’s mobile community clinics, these clinics are grouped as part of geographic regions.  New regions and host partners are excluded from the same store sale calculation until they have six full consecutive quarters of operations.
  • Veterinarian Wellness center – A veterinarian wellness center is a physical fixed service location within the existing footprint of one of our retail partners.  These veterinarian wellness centers operate under a variety of brands based on the needs of our partner locations
  • Regional offices – Regional offices support the operations of the Company’s services segment which include its mobile veterinarian community clinics and wellness centers.  These offices are staffed with field management and other operational staff.

PetIQ, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in 000’s except for per share amounts)
     
    September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 10,455     $ 66,360  
Accounts receivable, net     98,788       45,007  
Inventories     97,967       92,142  
Other current assets     6,207       4,212  
Total current assets     213,417       207,721  
Property, plant and equipment, net     45,815       27,335  
Operating lease right of use assets     21,987        
Deferred tax assets     53,414       43,946  
Other non-current assets     1,966       2,857  
Intangible assets, net     121,721       88,546  
Goodwill     231,764       125,029  
Total assets   $ 690,084     $ 495,434  
Liabilities and equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 58,743     $ 54,768  
Accrued wages payable     8,674       5,295  
Accrued interest payable     124       728  
Other accrued expenses     3,998       1,154  
Current portion of operating leases     4,745        
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases     3,504       2,251  
Total current liabilities     79,788       64,196  
Operating leases, less current installments     17,561        
Long-term debt, less current installments     254,745       107,418  
Finance leases, less current installments     1,879       2,319  
Other non-current liabilities     236       524  
Total non-current liabilities     274,421       110,261  
Commitments and contingencies            
Equity            
Additional paid-in capital     292,810       262,219  
Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 125,000 shares authorized; 23,302 and 21,620 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     23       22  
Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares authorized; 4,957 and 6,547 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     6       7  
Accumulated deficit     (4,914 )     (4,450 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,661 )     (1,316 )
Total stockholders' equity     286,264       256,481  
Non-controlling interest     49,611       64,496  
Total equity     335,875       320,977  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 690,084     $ 495,434  
                 



 
PetIQ, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts)
 
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
                         
Product sales   $ 161,534     $ 108,524     $ 482,224     $ 355,088  
Services revenue     24,491       22,858       72,871       62,502  
Total net sales     186,025       131,382       555,095       417,590  
Cost of products sold     140,839       90,155       416,748       302,324  
Cost of services     17,895       17,045       51,426       48,883  
Total cost of sales     158,734       107,200       468,174       351,207  
Gross profit     27,291       24,182       86,921       66,383  
Operating expenses                        
General and administrative expenses     29,345       17,621       74,333       53,532  
Contingent note revaluations loss (gain)     2,310       (350 )     3,090       250  
Operating (loss) income     (4,364 )     6,911       9,498       12,601  
Interest expense, net     (5,742 )     (2,159 )     (9,921 )     (6,140 )
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net           (50 )     (73 )     8  
Other income (expense), net     6       1       21       (372 )
Total other expense, net     (5,736 )     (2,208 )     (9,973 )     (6,504 )
Pretax net (loss) income     (10,100 )     4,703       (475 )     6,097  
Income tax benefit (expense)     1,304       (801 )     (77 )     (754 )
Net (loss) income     (8,796 )     3,902       (552 )     5,343  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest     (2,906 )     1,681       (88 )     2,651  
Net (loss) income attributable to PetIQ, Inc.   $ (5,890 )   $ 2,221     $ (464 )   $ 2,692  
Net (loss) income per share attributable to PetIQ, Inc. Class A common stock                        
Basic   $ (0.26 )   $ 0.13     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.17  
Diluted   $ (0.26 )   $ 0.13     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.17  
Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding                        
Basic     22,365       16,944       22,087       15,842  
Diluted     22,365       17,239       22,087       15,966  
                                 



 
PetIQ, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
    For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net (loss) income   $ (552 )   $ 5,343  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and loan fees     11,005       8,927  
Foreign exchange loss on liabilities           16  
Loss on disposition of property, plant, and equipment     (25 )     (41 )
Stock based compensation expense     4,747       2,678  
Deferred tax adjustment     37       761  
Contingent note revaluations     3,090       250  
Other non-cash activity     146       (334 )
Changes in assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable     (41,684 )     (23,299 )
Inventories     12,137       (24,745 )
Other assets     1,368       3,681  
Accounts payable     1,026       11,182  
Accrued wages payable     2,401       942  
Other accrued expenses     (2,299 )     1,291  
Net cash used in operating activities     (8,603 )     (13,348 )
Cash flows from investing activities            
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant, and equipment     70       108  
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment     (5,128 )     (6,128 )
Business acquisitions (net of cash acquired)     (185,090 )     (92,083 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (190,148 )     (98,103 )
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     661,084       427,778  
Principal payments on long-term debt     (511,681 )     (346,137 )
Tax Distributions to LLC Owners     (1,641 )     (1,455 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations     (1,103 )     (861 )
Payment of deferred financing fees and debt discount     (5,362 )     (2,675 )
Exercise of options to purchase common stock     1,588       1,429  
Net cash provided by financing activities     142,885       78,079  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (55,866 )     (33,372 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (39 )     (42 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     66,360       37,896  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 10,455     $ 4,482  
             




 
PetIQ, Inc.
Summary Segment Results
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
$'s in 000's   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
Services segment sales:                        
Same-store sales   $ 21,908     $ 21,386     $ 66,617     $ 59,727  
Non same-store sales     2,583       1,472       6,254       2,775  
Net services segment sales     24,491       22,858       72,871       62,502  
Products segment sales     161,534       108,524       482,224       355,088  
Total net sales     186,025       131,382       555,095       417,590  
                         
Adjusted EBITDA                        
Products     20,506       14,642       56,030       41,337  
Services     7,048       5,217       18,147       13,049  
Unallocated Corporate     (8,296 )     (6,450 )     (23,217 )     (19,327 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19,258     $ 13,409     $ 50,960     $ 35,059  
                                 


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between gross profit and adjusted gross profit
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
Gross profit   $ 27,291   $ 24,182   $ 86,921   $ 66,383
Plus:                        
Purchase accounting adjustment to inventory     2,403         2,403     1,502
Non same-store gross loss(5)     2,811     2,373     6,436     3,892
SKU rationalization(3)     6,482         6,482    
Adjusted gross profit   $ 38,987   $ 26,555   $ 102,242   $ 71,777
                         



 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
Net (loss) income   $ (8,796 )   $ 3,902     $ (552 )   $ 5,343  
Plus:                        
Tax (benefit) expense     (1,304 )     801       77       754  
Depreciation     2,404       1,786       5,587       4,816  
Amortization     1,807       1,294       4,364       3,691  
Interest     5,742       2,159       9,921       6,140  
EBITDA   $ (147 )   $ 9,942     $ 19,397     $ 20,744  
Acquisition costs(1)     1,960       113       5,425       3,479  
Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(2)     1,166       57       2,308       813  
SKU rationalization(3)     6,482             6,482        
Purchase accounting adjustment to inventory     2,403             2,403       1,502  
Stock based compensation expense     1,601       1,224       4,747       2,678  
Fair value adjustment of contingent note(4)     2,310       (350 )     3,090       250  
Non same-store revenue(5)     (2,583 )     (1,472 )     (6,254 )     (2,775 )
Non same-store costs(5)     5,394       3,845       12,690       6,667  
Clinic launch expenses(6)     672       50       672       1,261  
Non-recurring royalty settlement(7)                       440  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19,258     $ 13,409     $ 50,960     $ 35,059  
                                 

 

(1) Acquisition costs relating to acquisitions of VIP Petcare, HBH and Perrigo Animal Health.
(2) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, such as personnel costs like severance and signing bonuses, consulting work, contract termination, and IT conversion costs, in addition to costs associated with vet services clinics that were discontinued subsequent to the acquisition of VIP Petcare.  These costs are primarily in the unallocated corporate segment for personnel costs, legal and consulting expenses, and IT costs, the costs of discontinued clinics from 2018 are part of the Services Segment, with no comparable discontinued clinics in 2019.
(3) SKU rationalization relates to the disposal of or reserve to estimated net realizable value for inventory that will either no longer be sold, or will be de-emphasized, as the Company aligns brands between Legacy PetIQ brands and brands acquired as part of the Perrigo Animal Health Acquisition.  All costs are included in the Products segment gross margin.
(4) Fair value adjustment of the contingent note relates to the 2019 Contingent Note related to the VIP acquisition, as the Company’s operations have improved the likelihood of earning the note have increased.
(5) Non same-store revenue and costs relate to our Services segment and are from wellness centers, host partners, and regions with less than six full trailing quarters of operating results.
(6) Clinic launch expenses relate to our Services segment and represent the nonrecurring costs to open new veterinary wellness centers, primarily employee costs, training, marketing, and rent prior to opening for business.
(7)  Non-recurring royalty settlement represents a settlement paid to a supplier related to a royalty agreement in place since 2013.
   

      

 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between net (loss) income and adjusted net income
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
Net (loss) income   $ (8,796 )   $ 3,902     $ (552 )   $ 5,343  
Plus:                        
Tax expense (benefit)     (1,304 )     801       77       754  
Acquisition costs(1)     1,960       113       5,425       3,479  
Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(2)     1,166       57       2,308       813  
SKU rationalization(3)     6,482             6,482        
Purchase accounting adjustment to inventory     2,403             2,403       1,502  
Stock based compensation expense     1,601       1,224       4,747       2,678  
Fair value adjustment of contingent note(4)     2,310       (350 )     3,090       250  
Non same-store revenue(5)     (2,583 )     (1,472 )     (6,254 )     (2,775 )
Non same-store costs(5)     5,394       3,845       12,690       6,667  
Clinic launch expenses(6)     672       50       672       1,261  
Non-recurring royalty settlement(7)                       440  
Adjusted Net income   $ 9,305     $ 8,170     $ 31,088     $ 20,412  
                                 


(1) Acquisition costs relating to acquisitions of VIP Petcare, HBH and Perrigo Animal Health.
(2) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, such as personnel costs like severance and signing bonuses, consulting work, contract termination, and IT conversion costs, in addition to costs associated with vet services clinics that were discontinued subsequent to the acquisition of VIP Petcare.  These costs are primarily in the corporate segment for personnel costs, legal and consulting expenses, and IT costs, the costs of discontinued clinics from 2018 are part of the Services Segment.
(3) SKU rationalization relates to the disposal of or reserve to estimated net realizable value for inventory that will either no longer be sold, or will be de-emphasized, as the Company aligns brands between Legacy PetIQ brands and brands acquired as part of the Perrigo Animal Health Acquisition.  All costs are included in the Products segment gross margin.
(4) Fair value adjustment of the contingent note relates to the 2019 Contingent Note related to the VIP acquisition, as the Company’s operations have improved the likelihood of earning the note have increased.
(5) Non same-store revenue and costs relate to our Services segment and are from wellness centers, host partners, and regions with less than six full trailing quarters of operating results.
(6) Clinic launch expenses relate to our Services segment and represent the nonrecurring costs to open new veterinary wellness centers, primarily employee costs, training, marketing, and rent prior to opening for business.
(7) Non-recurring royalty settlement represents a settlement paid to a supplier related to a royalty agreement in place since 2013.
   

 

