Altair acquires DEM Solutions, Expanding Solver Portfolio into Discrete Element Method Analysis

Merging best-in-class technologies for powerful material handling simulation

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq:ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, today announced the acquisition of DEM Solutions, makers of EDEM, the market-leader in Discrete Element Method (DEM) software for bulk material simulation.

Altair’s leading solutions for machinery and materials simulation will become even more powerful with the addition of EDEM for bulk materials simulation by offering new tools that can provide insight to the interaction between materials such as pellets, tablets, powders, coal, soil and rocks with machinery. This systems-level simulation capability will provide critical insights for optimizing machinery design, material handling and manufacturing efficiency in a broad spectrum of industries including pharmaceutical, chemical and food processing, agriculture and heavy engineering such as mining.

With this acquisition, Altair customers now have the ability to design and develop power machinery while simultaneously optimizing how this equipment processes and handles bulk materials.

“Altair continues to broaden our solution portfolio to offer our customers the best software stack in the business,” said James Scapa, Altair’s chief executive officer and founder. “With DEM Solutions, we will expand into DEM, helping our customers improve their business operations and productivity through this holistic system view.”

Blue-chip companies around the world use EDEM to reduce costs of operations, shorten product development cycles and drive product innovation. In addition, EDEM is used for research at more than 300 academic institutions worldwide.

“We are thrilled to join the ranks of such a globally relevant and growing software player,” said Ian Williamson, chief executive officer of DEM Solutions. “The possibilities to scale our solutions by integrating them with Altair’s broad physics solver portfolio alongside their deep technical bench is incredibly exciting.”

First introduced to the market in 2006, DEM Solutions software is used for simulation and development of equipment that handles or processes bulk material and is based in Edinburgh, UK with offices in Japan, Korea and the US.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Media Contacts Altair:

Corporate

Jennifer Ristic

+1.216.849.3109

Jristic@altair.com

Altair Europe/ The Middle East/Africa

Evelyn Gebhardt

+49 6421 9684351

gebhardt@altair.de

Investor Relations

Dave Simon

+1 248.614.2400 x 332

ir@altair.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17bdb3df-43c9-4ce7-93a6-41f5baa8a6b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b279c21-c881-4f36-bf6a-78809bbd709b

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc2f3f26-5b86-4c9d-9632-d442f90d3e41

Altair-EDEM Agriculture Solutions Verifying equipment design to improve performance and reduce production risks. Altair-EDEM Process Industries Solutions Analyzing the flow of particles to optimize the performance of bulk solids handling and processing equipment.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.