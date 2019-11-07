Evolus to Participate in Stifel Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



Event:

Format:

Date:

Time:

Location:

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

8:35am – 9:05am ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

An audio webcast of Evolus’ fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.



About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com .

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

