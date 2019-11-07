Altus Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Delivers Double-Digit Topline and Earnings Growth in Consolidated Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Groupʺ or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Summary:

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and percentages are in comparison to the same period in 2018.

Consolidated revenues were $137.0 million, up 13.6%

Consolidated profit, in accordance with IFRS, was $5.0 million, a $6.7 million improvement

Consolidated profit, in accordance with IFRS, was $0.13 per share basic and $0.12 per share diluted, compared to ($0.04) per share, basic and diluted

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 1 was $19.8 million, up 20.1%

was $19.8 million, up 20.1% Adjusted earnings per share 2 (“adjusted EPS”) was $0.30, compared to $0.22

(“adjusted EPS”) was $0.30, compared to $0.22 Altus Analytics revenues increased 14.4% to $50.4 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 3.2% to $10.4 million

increased 3.2% to $10.4 million Altus Analytics recurring revenues 3 (as defined below) grew 12.0% to $38.3 million

(as defined below) grew 12.0% to $38.3 million Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) Consulting revenues increased 17.0% to $76.4 million and adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 66.1% to $18.6 million

“We are very pleased with the sustained, double-digit topline and earnings growth in our consolidated results in the third quarter driven by another solid quarter at our Property Tax business and robust performance at Altus Analytics where recurring revenues grew 12% year over year,” said Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “Having just launched the first cloud-enabled version of ARGUS Enterprise less than three months ago, we are very encouraged by the feedback and experience from the numerous clients who are now on our cloud platform. Our clients can now gain value from the enhanced investment visibility through more extensive collaboration across their teams and better utilization of their data. We remain on track with our transition plan to achieve our target of reaching over 90% of our Altus Analytics revenues to be recurring by the end of 2021.”

Summary of Operating and Financial Performance by Business Segment:

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and percentages are in comparison to the same period in 2018, as applicable.

CONSOLIDATED Three months ended Sept. 30,

Nine months ended Sept. 30,

In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 136,994 $ 120,636 13.6% $ 418,646 $ 379,544 10.3% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 19,820 $ 16,504 20.1% $ 64,674 $ 55,783 15.9% Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin 14.5% 13.7% 15.4% 14.7% Profit (loss) $ 5,036 $ (1,723) 392.3% $ 17,922 $ (3,720) 581.8% Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.04) 425.0% $ 0.46 $ (0.10) 560.0% Adjusted $ 0.30 $ 0.22 36.4% $ 1.04 $ 0.84 23.8%





Altus Analytics Three months ended Sept. 30,

Nine months ended Sept. 30,

In thousands of dollars 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 50,426 $ 44,094 14.4% $ 147,370 $ 131,602 12.0% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 10,430 $ 10,102 3.2% $ 31,457 $ 31,202 0.8% Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin 20.7% 22.9% 21.3% 23.7%





CRE Consulting Three months ended Sept. 30,

Nine months ended Sept. 30,

In thousands of dollars 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues Property Tax $ 49,263 $ 38,946 26.5% $ 159,249 $ 137,624 15.7% Valuation and Cost Advisory 27,183 26,380 3.0% 80,936 78,632 2.9% Revenues $ 76,446 $ 65,326 17.0% $ 240,185 $ 216,256 11.1% Adjusted EBITDA1 Property Tax $ 14,766 $ 7,214 104.7% $ 52,880 $ 35,705 48.1% Valuation and Cost Advisory 3,812 3,973 (4.1%) 9,797 10,278 (4.7%) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 18,578 $ 11,187 66.1% $ 62,677 $ 45,983 36.3% Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin 24.3% 17.1% 26.1% 21.3%





Geomatics Three months ended Sept. 30,

Nine months ended Sept. 30,

In thousands of dollars 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues $ 10,207 $ 11,338 (10.0%) $ 31,380 $ 32,151 (2.4%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,345 $ 1,812 (25.8%) $ 2,796 $ 2,721 2.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.2% 16.0% 8.9% 8.5%

On a consolidated basis, revenues grew 13.6% year-over-year to $137.0 million and adjusted EBITDA1 increased 20.1% to $19.8 million. Changes in the exchange rates against the Canadian dollar impacted revenues by (0.5%) and benefitted adjusted EBITDA1 by 0.6%. Acquisitions represented 3.5% of the 13.6% revenue growth in the third quarter.

Consolidated Profit, in accordance with IFRS, was $5.0 million compared to ($1.7) million in the same period in 2018, which in addition to the higher adjusted EBITDA1, also improved as a result of lower amortization of intangibles, gains on derivatives, and a decrease in one-time non-operating costs incurred in 2018, partly offset by incremental depreciation and finance costs on the implementation of IFRS 16, as well as higher income tax expense on higher earnings. Profit was $0.13 per share basic and $0.12 per share diluted, compared to ($0.04) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EPS2 was $0.30, compared to $0.22 in the third quarter of 2018.

Altus Analytics revenues increased 14.4% to $50.4 million, driven by growth from Appraisal Management solutions, increased software services from the acquisition of One11, and overall higher software revenues from growing subscription and maintenance revenues (supported by 97% maintenance renewal rates4 for its flagship ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) product), offset by declining license sales revenues as the business transitions to a subscription model. The growth in Appraisal Management solutions was driven by existing customers adding more assets on the platform, new customer wins and growing revenues from international markets. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, all AE software license sales to new customers were only sold on subscription terms, compared to the third quarter of 2018 when the majority of license sales were sold on perpetual terms; this transition caused lower revenues from software license sales in the quarter. The acquisition of One11 represented 9.1% of the 14.4% revenue growth. Recurring revenues3, as defined below, grew 12.0% to $38.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 grew 3.2% to $10.4 million. Although investments in product development were higher in the third quarter of 2019 compared to prior year, investment spending has now started to level off on a sequential basis. Changes in the exchange rates against the Canadian dollar did not impact revenues and benefitted adjusted EBITDA1 by 0.9%.



The Company remains well positioned to meet its guidance for the year, expecting total Altus Analytics revenue growth between 7% and 12% (and 16% to 19% recurring revenue3 growth) to achieve annual revenues between $197 to $205 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins between 17% and 20%, reflecting the run-rate of the 2018 investments and the shift to subscriptions in the second half of the year.

CRE Consulting revenues increased 17.0% to $76.4 million and adjusted EBITDA1 increased 66.1% to $18.6 million, driven primarily by strong performance at Property Tax. Property Tax revenues increased 26.5% to $49.3 million and adjusted EBITDA1 increased 104.7% to $14.8 million. Property Tax revenue and earnings grew due to sustained strong performance in the U.K., as well as double-digit growth in Canada. In the U.K., operations benefitted from the continuing settlement of 2017 list cases from a healthy backlog and in Canada, the growth in revenues was driven by a rebound of case settlements in Ontario as well as robust performance in Manitoba and Quebec. With $159.2 million in revenues year to date, Management continues to expect 2019 to be a record revenue year for Property Tax. Valuation and Cost Advisory revenues increased by 3.0% to $27.2 million, led by the Canadian Valuation practice, while adjusted EBITDA1 decreased by 4.1% to $3.8 million. Changes in the exchange rates against the Canadian dollar impacted revenues by (0.9%) and benefitted adjusted EBITDA1 by 0.1%.

Although Geomatics’ performance improved sequentially, revenues were down 10.0% year-over-year to $10.2 million and adjusted EBITDA1 was down 25.8% to $1.3 million as the business was impacted by reduced activity levels in the oil and gas sector. Management continues to expect Geomatics to remain profitable for the remainder of 2019.

Corporate Costs were $10.5 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period in 2018, reflecting higher accrual of variable compensation costs and various corporate initiatives to scale the business for growth. Corporate costs as a percentage of revenues were 7.7%, compared to 5.5% in the same period in 2018.

Altus Group’s balance sheet remains strong, reinforcing the Company’s financial flexibility to pursue its growth strategy. At the end of the second quarter, bank debt stood at $146.0 million, representing a funded debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.72 times (compared to 1.79 times at the end of 2018). As at September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents was $56.0 million (compared to $48.7 million as at December 31, 2018). The Company’s credit facilities mature on April 28, 2020, and hence have been presented as current liabilities. Management is in the process of reviewing and renewing its bank credit facilities and expects to complete the process prior to maturity.

About Altus Group Limited



Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

Definitions & Notes

1The Company’s definition of adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure used to measure financial performance, has been modified subsequent to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on January 1, 2019, to adjust for the effects of occupancy costs calculated on a consistent basis to 2018.

2The Company’s definition of adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure used to measure financial performance, has been modified subsequent to the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on January 1, 2019, to adjust for the effects of occupancy costs calculated on a consistent basis to 2018, and depreciation of right-of-use assets and finance costs related to leases recorded in accordance with IFRS 16.

3Recurring revenues, a non-GAAP measure, represent revenues related to software and data subscriptions, maintenance for perpetual licenses and appraisal management solutions, where the contract value for software subscriptions is recognized ratably over the contract term. Consistent with recurring revenues disclosed in prior years, this depicts the economics of renewable contracts.

4Maintenance renewal rate, a non-GAAP measure, represents the percentage of the available renewal opportunity in a fiscal period that renews, calculated on a dollar basis, excluding any growth in user count or product expansion.

Non-IFRS Measures

Altus Group uses certain non-IFRS measures as indicators of financial performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. We believe that these measures are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing an investment in our shares and provide more insight into our performance.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, (“Adjusted EBITDA”), represents profit (loss) before income taxes adjusted for the effects of occupancy costs calculated on a consistent basis to 2018, finance costs (income), amortization of intangibles, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets, acquisition and related transition costs (income), restructuring costs, unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses), gains (losses) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, gains (losses) on investments, impairment charges, non-cash Equity Compensation Plan costs, gains (losses) on derivative transactions, gains (losses) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related restricted share units (“RSUs”) and deferred share units (“DSUs”) being hedged and other costs or income of a non-operating and/or non-recurring nature. Subsequent to the adoption of IFRS 16, on January 1, 2019, the measurement of Adjusted EBITDA has been modified to reflect occupancy costs on a consistent basis as 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the percentage factor of Adjusted EBITDA to revenues.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share, (“Adjusted EPS”), represents basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the effects of occupancy costs calculated on a consistent basis to 2018, depreciation of right-of-use assets, finance costs (income), net - leases, amortization of intangibles acquired as part of business acquisitions, net of changes in fair value of related equity derivatives, acquisition and related transition costs (income), restructuring costs, unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses), gains (losses) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, gains (losses) on investments, interest accretion on contingent consideration payables, impairment charges, non-cash Equity Compensation Plan costs, gains (losses) on derivative transactions, gains (losses) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs being hedged and other costs or income of a non-operating and/or non-recurring nature. The basic weighted average number of shares is adjusted for the effects of weighted average number of restricted shares. All of the adjustments are made net of tax.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the discussion of our business and operating initiatives, focuses and strategies, our expectations of future performance for our various business units and our consolidated financial results, including the guidance on financial expectations, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “would”, “could”, “remain” and other similar terminology. All of the forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by this cautionary statement.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: engagement and product pipeline opportunities in Altus Analytics will result in associated definitive agreements; settlement volumes in Property Tax will occur on a timely basis and that assessment authorities will process appeals in a manner consistent with expectations; the successful execution of our business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; the opportunity to acquire accretive businesses; the successful integration of acquired businesses; and the continued availability of qualified professionals.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general state of the economy; currency risk; ability to maintain profitability and manage growth; commercial real estate market; competition in the industry; acquisitions; subscription contracts and transition to the cloud; oil and gas sector; ability to attract and retain professionals; information from multiple sources; reliance on larger enterprise transactions with longer and less predictable sales cycles; success of new product introductions; ability to respond to technological change and develop products on a timely basis; protection of intellectual property or defending against claims of intellectual property rights of others; ability to implement technology strategy and ensure workforce adoption; information technology governance and security, including cyber security; engagement and product pipeline opportunities do not result in sufficient definitive agreements; property tax assessment regulators do not process appeals in a manner consistent with expectations; fixed-price and contingency engagements; appraisal and appraisal management mandates; Canadian multi-residential market; weather; legislative and regulatory changes; customer concentration and loss of material clients; interest rate risk; credit risk; income tax matters; revenue and cash flow volatility; health and safety hazards; performance of contractual obligations and client satisfaction; risk of legal proceedings; insurance limits; ability to meet solvency requirements to pay dividends; leverage and financial covenants; unpredictability and volatility of common share price; capital investment; issuance of additional common shares diluting existing shareholders’ interests; and financial targets, as described in our MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ).

Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this MD&A and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

Certain information in this press release may be considered as “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation including revenue guidance and expected Adjusted EBITDA margin and other targets and goals for Altus Analytics. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Altus Group’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations, Altus Group Limited

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 136,994 $ 120,636 $ 418,646 $ 379,544 Expenses Employee compensation 84,698 78,043 261,298 243,564 Occupancy 2,015 5,290 5,938 15,941 Office and other operating 27,589 23,684 80,609 71,134 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,273 - 10,222 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,988 2,097 5,585 5,901 Amortization of intangibles 7,753 10,538 23,525 31,959 Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 85 184 238 2,257 Restructuring costs (recovery) - (184) (453) 6,458 (Gain) loss on investments (63) (42) (158) (81) Finance costs (income), net - leases 715 - 2,160 - Finance costs (income), net - other 1,768 1,738 5,136 4,856 Profit (loss) before income taxes 7,173 (712) 24,546 (2,445) Income tax expense (recovery) 2,137 1,011 6,624 1,275 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders $ 5,036 $ (1,723) $ 17,922 $ (3,720) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (1,296) (5,513) (14,190) 3,543 Items that are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Change in fair value of FVOCI investments 566 (4,705) 1,737 (44,351) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (730) (10,218) (12,453) (40,808) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax, attributable to shareholders $ 4,306 $ (11,941) $ 5,469 $ (44,528) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.13 $ (0.04) $ 0.46 $ (0.10) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ (0.04) $ 0.45 $ (0.10)





Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,014 $ 48,738 Trade receivables and other 170,079 154,298 Income taxes recoverable 3,259 6,021 Derivative financial instruments 1,542 478 230,894 209,535 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 2,832 8,975 Derivative financial instruments 6,910 614 Investments 13,679 4,903 Deferred tax assets 19,348 19,581 Right-of-use assets 67,315 - Property, plant and equipment 30,088 33,197 Intangibles 97,637 114,894 Goodwill 265,107 266,483 502,916 448,647 Total Assets $ 733,810 $ 658,182 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 103,382 $ 117,520 Income taxes payable 3,108 6,802 Lease liabilities 12,301 192 Borrowings 145,822 666 264,613 125,180 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 26,280 29,825 Lease liabilities 67,067 74 Borrowings 352 128,435 Deferred tax liabilities 13,487 16,242 107,186 174,576 Total Liabilities 371,799 299,756 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 507,448 491,542 Contributed surplus 22,036 21,882 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 41,472 54,558 Retained earnings (deficit) (208,945) (209,556) Total Shareholders’ Equity 362,011 358,426 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 733,810 $ 658,182





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) Nine months ended September 30 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes $ 24,546 $ (2,445) Adjustments for: Amortization of intangibles 23,525 31,959 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,585 5,901 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,222 - Amortization of lease inducements - 422 Finance costs (income), net - leases 2,160 - Finance costs (income), net - other 5,136 4,856 Share-based compensation 7,277 7,037 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,379 (576) (Gain) loss on investments (158) (81) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 342 1,144 (Gain) loss on equity derivatives and currency forward contracts (7,810) 1,633 Net changes in operating working capital (27,732) (4,967) Net cash generated by (used in) operations 44,472 44,883 Less: interest paid on borrowings (3,800) (4,177) Less: interest paid on leases (2,160) - Less: income taxes paid (12,848) (10,655) Add: income taxes refunded 2,761 4,537 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,425 34,588 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 6,366 842 Proceeds from borrowings 21,600 50,701 Repayment of borrowings (4,848) (16,498) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (8,732) - Dividends paid (13,621) (14,702) Treasury shares purchased under the Restricted Share Plan (5,353) (2,966) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,588) 17,377 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (620) (3,622) Purchase of intangibles (149) (650) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,610) (8,293) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 102 200 Proceeds from disposal of investment - 54,173 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,654) (27,192) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (16,931) 14,616 Effect of foreign currency translation 370 (1,606) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,276 64,975 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48,738 28,070 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 56,014 $ 93,045



