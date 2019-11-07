ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:



10 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.



Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. Roth Capital Markets New Industrials & Technology Day on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-on-One Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at each of these events. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

The ACM logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States : The Blueshirt Group Ralph Fong +1 (415) 489-2195 ralph@blueshirtgroup.com In China : The Blueshirt Group Asia Gary Dvorchak, CFA +86 (138) 1079-1480 gary@blueshirtgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.