TearLab Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (OTCQB: TEAR) (“TearLab” or the “Company”) today reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.

Recent Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $5.6 million

Cash position of $9.4 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase from $9.2 million as of June 30, 2019 and $8.5 million as of December 31, 2018

Expanded the U.S. active device base to 4,831 and active accounts to 1,837 TearLab Osmolarity Systems

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, TearLab’s net revenues were $5.6 million, down 8.5% from $6.2 million for the same period in 2018.

The following table sets out the estimated annualized revenue per U.S. device and account analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Annualized Annualized Active Active Revenue Revenue Program Devices Accounts Per Device Per Account Purchased 1,261 1,053 $ 2,472 $ 2,960 Masters 1,768 209 $ 2,895 $ 24,486 Flex 1,802 575 $ 6,675 $ 20,919 Total 4,831 1,837

The Company’s reported net loss for the 2019 third quarter was approximately $1.8 million, or ($0.14) basic loss per share, compared to a reported net loss of approximately $0.2 million, or ($0.02) basic loss per share in the third quarter of 2018.

Seph Jensen, TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We remain committed to growing osmolarity through the continued expansion of our customer base and are focused on securing FDA clearance of our next-generation TearLab Discovery™ System.”

About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol 'TEAR'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to capitalize on the current market momentum for osmolarity and to bring the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

The Ruth Group

James Salierno / Cameron Willis

Tel: 646-536-7028 / 7038

jsalierno@theruthgroup.com / cwillis@theruthgroup.com

TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited) Three months September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 4,939 $ 5,424 Reader equipment rentals 689 728 Total revenue 5,628 6,152 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 1,994 2,161 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 95 222 Gross profit 3,539 3,769 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 894 759 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 1,042 728 General and administrative 1,905 1,284 Total operating expenses 3,841 2,771 (Loss) income from operations (302 ) 998 Other income (expense) (1,448 ) (1,193 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,750 ) $ (195 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and dilutive 12,544,651 11,005,789 Net loss per share – basic and dilutive $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 )





TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited) Nine months September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 15,093 $ 16,878 Reader equipment rentals 2,069 2,133 Total revenue 17,162 19,011 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 5,964 6,351 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 369 775 Gross profit 10,829 11,885 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 2,763 2,738 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 2,923 2,766 General and administrative 5,206 4,668 Total operating expenses 10,892 10,172 (Loss) income from operations (63 ) 1,713 Other income (expense) (4,201 ) (3,452 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (4,264 ) $ (1,739 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and dilutive 12,050,269 10,385,828 Net loss per share – basic and dilutive $ (0.35 ) $ (0.17 )





TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 9,354 $ 8,473 Accounts receivable, net 978 1,186 Inventory 2,902 1,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 351 690 Total current assets 13,585 12,336 Fixed assets, net 1,534 2,024 Intangible assets, net 2 2 Right of Use assets 678 - Other non-current assets 120 151 Total assets $ 15,919 $ 14,513 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,423 $ 681 Accrued liabilities 2,336 2,363 Deferred Rent 3 13 Current portion of long-term debt 25,550 - Current portion of lease liability 221 - Total current liabilities 29,533 3,057 Long-term debt, net of current portion 10,668 32,014 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 468 - Long-term third party payable 124 111 Total liabilities 40,793 35,182 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Capital stock Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 0 and 556 and issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 authorized, 12,560,635 and 11,296,998 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 13 11 Additional paid-in capital 510,436 510,380 Accumulated deficit (535,323 ) (531,060 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (24,874 ) (20,669 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,919 $ 14,513



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.