Contango Announces Schedule for Third Quarter Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) announced today it expects to issue its third quarter 2019 earnings release on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:00am Central Standard Time.



Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by calling 1-800-458-4121, (International 1-720-543-0206) and entering participation code 6922336. A replay of the call will be available from Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00am CST through Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00am CST by clicking here.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company whose business is to maximize production from its shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico properties and onshore properties in Texas and Oklahoma, and to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, produce and acquire crude oil and natural gas properties across the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com.

Contact: Contango Oil & Gas Company E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400 Sergio Castro– 713-236-7400 Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Vice President and Treasurer







