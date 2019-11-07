Federal Acquisition Service Issues Solicitation for Garmin Fenix 5 Watches

Contracting Assistance Available From USFCR

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on 11/7/19, the Federal Acquisition Service issued a solicitation for Garmin Fenix 5 Watches.

Synopsis: "ITEM: GARMIN FENIX 5 (COLOR: Slate Grey with Black Band) (Part number: 010-01688-00). The awardee is required to be an "Authorized Garmin Distributor / Reseller". and must provide documentation stating such. The total quantity of this one-time buy is 92 and the total award dollar cannot exceed $34,000. NOTE: You MUST submit the Specs Sheet for the item you are providing in order to be considered for award."

Solicitation Number: TB-04

NAICS Code: 423430 - Computer and Computer Peripheral Equipment and Software Merchant Wholesalers

Set-aside: Total Small Business

Location: The Northeast & Caribbean Supply and Acquisition Center (QSDJ)

