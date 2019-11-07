Asure Software CEO to Present at ROTH Technology & New Industrials Conference
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR), the leading provider of dynamic cloud-based solutions that elevate how, when and where work gets done, today announced that Asure Software’s CEO Pat Goepel will participate at the ROTH Technology & New Industrials Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, NY on November 13, 2019.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, and Payroll & Tax. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.
Company Contact:
Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing
888-323-8835 x 3111
szellner@asuresoftware.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Carolyn Bass
Market Street Partners
415-445-3232
cbass@marketstreetpartners.com
