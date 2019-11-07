Establishment Labs is Presenting at Two November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- Stephens Nashville Conference on November 13

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on November 21

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced that CEO and Founder Juan José Chacón-Quirós will participate at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00pm Central Time/2:00pm Eastern Time, and the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:20am Central European Time/3:20am Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.establishmentlabs.com , where it will be archived.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in 75 countries through exclusive distributors or through the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit the website for additional information: www.establishmentlabs.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



