Glenroy Inc. Supplies Innovative STANDCAP Pouch to Help Leading Guacamole Provider Address Unmet Customer Needs

Innovative Packaging Design

The new Yucatan Guacamole Squeeze makes experiencing guacamole at home and on-the-go more convenient and hassle-free. The innovative packaging ensures that the homemade taste of Yucatan Guacamole is ready for any occasion, including healthy snacking, special meals and events. "The premade STANDCAP Pouch allows food and beverage brands to breathe new life into entire product categories,” stated Evan Arnold, director of product development for Glenroy. The unique package design maintains freshness of the 100% Hass Avocados, improves delivery of the product with the innovative AptarGroup SimpliSqueeze® valve technology that extends shelf-life to ten days after opening, and helps reduce food waste. According to Arnold, “This innovative package, available as a turnkey, premade pouch solution, is within reach of more brands than ever before.”

The revolutionary new packaging is helping to transform guacamole from mainly a dip to a healthier condiment option, thus also expanding the entire market for guacamole. “The foundation of our company is driven by innovation with our consumers and customers in mind,” said Curation Foods CEO, Dr. Albert Bolles. “And often the biggest ideas and impact are achieved by making incremental, smart innovations to existing products.”

The premade STANDCAP Pouch is an easy-to-use lightweight package that provides clean and controlled dispensing, eliminates the need for a utensil, and allows consumers to access nearly 100% of the product inside. In terms of shelf impact, eye-tracking studies within a retail environment performed by Clemson University and research firm Package InSight showed that the STANDCAP Pouch was noticed 40% faster and viewed 53% longer than rigid packaging.

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, home health and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.





