Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTVCA, PTVCB) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend per share will be payable December 3, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 19, 2019.





Investor Contact: John Barnett

(317) 429-2554

investors@protectiveinsurance.com



