Levyx Chosen by Scalnyx to Power the World’s First Highly-Available and Scalable Matching Engine With Zero Data Loss

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levyx Inc., a provider of high-performance, low-latency data engines optimized for SSD and advanced hardware such as FPGAs, advanced NVM storage, and multicore processors, announced today that its database engine was selected by Scalnyx, a leading developer of AI-powered trading solutions. Scalnyx’s ScalMatch™ matching engine achieves a zero data loss architecture using Levyx’s Helium™ intelligent storage engine, which takes full advantage of the most-modern storage technologies like Intel® Optane™ in advanced financial applications. The combined solution was recently featured at the FIA Expo 2019 where Levyx was honored to be selected as one of 20 start-ups to exhibit at the Innovators Pavilion. The breakthrough solution solves a critical industry challenge by enabling a highly-available trading platform that both: 1) minimizes infrastructure cost, and 2) meets vital performance requirements, such as latency less than 20 µ-seconds, high-volume throughput of more than 1 million orders/sec, and extreme stability and low jitter. The solution is ideal for leading global market exchanges. In addition to financial trading, matching engines and the need for them to process increasingly large amounts of data are found in applications ranging from ad technology to interactive gaming to Smart Cities.



Charly Bechara, Ph.D. and CEO of Scalnyx, said: “Levyx’s focus on accelerating data processing in high-compute applications on the latest storage systems and devices made them the obvious choice for our next-generation matching engine. By leveraging their optimizations with Intel Optane we are able to add critical “always on” data persistence to the solution.”

Reza Sadri, CEO of Levyx, said: “We are a big believer in the advancements that Scalnyx is making that are designed to improve the resiliency and performance of the major trading exchanges. Our technologies align well together to reduce risk and make a more robust matching engine that addresses a significant industry need.”

Matching engines are at the center of electronic exchanges and use sophisticated algorithms to allocate trades among competing bids and offers. They match bids and offers to complete trades. When dealing with trading orders of clients (or members for an exchange), these systems need to include and manage all new orders received (in real time), as well as ensure that in case of failure, the systems can either rely on a continuity solution (hot backup) or restart (cold backup) with minimal loss of data. Since hardware failure may lead to loss of data held in RAM, adding resiliency and data persistence to matching engines in an efficient way gives an exchange a major advantage over traditional architectures that rely on the redundancy principle.

ScalMatch™ is a high-performance and deterministic ULL (Ultra Low Latency) matching engine. It is built using Scalnyx C++ actor model runtime, which is battle-proven by Euronext core trading architecture “Optiq”. When running the matching engine on the Intel® Cascade Lake™ multi-core CPU architecture, Levyx’s Helium software was used to create a unique and efficient high-performance, zero data loss trading architecture. This resulted in only a 10 μ-second increase in latency in the performance of the engine with persistence (i.e. with Helium on Optane DIMMs) compared to without persistence (i.e. without Helium). This differential varies by about 1 μ-second whether the system is processing 5K orders/sec or up to 800K orders/sec. Therefore, the Scalnyx - Levyx solution was able to add critical risk management features to the exchange’s matching engine(s) with only a negligible trade-off in performance. A full description of the use case, test parameters, and results can be found here: link .

In addition, a community version of Helium is available at http://helium.levyx.com/ . Helium is also available for enterprise consumption by contacting sales@levyx.com. An online demo can be accessed at http://fishtank.testdrivehelium.com and a short YouTube video on Helium can be found at http://bit.ly/LevyxHelium .

About Levyx Inc.

Based in Orange County, California, Levyx develops enterprise software that delivers RAM-level performance using NVM, which exponentially expands active processing space for large-scale data sets. It also provides data persistence without performance degradation and seamlessly increases processing speed by optimizing I/O to hardware accelerators. Helium by Levyx dramatically accelerates results from applications that process extremely large data sets by shattering memory limits and eliminating I/O bottlenecks for real-time persistence. Helium is compatible with in-house, third-party, and open-source databases, and in all cases, allows enterprises to run more data on far less infrastructure. Levyx’s clients pay less in licensing fees, reduce on-premises or cloud infrastructure, and significantly improve time-to-value value from data analytics. More information on Levyx’s stand-alone or embeddable software products is available at www.levyx.com .

About Scalnyx SAS

Scalnyx provides data intelligence AI-powered solutions that guarantee "by-design" the software's scalability, security, and efficiency, targeting performance sensitive industries like Capital/Financial Markets and IoT. Founded by a solid team of industrials and researchers in high performance architecture, IT security and machine learning, our state of the art and in-house built technologies allow our solutions to leverage the full potential of multicore processors and latest memory technologies (such as Intel Optane), enabling in-memory computing acceleration for use cases like matching engines, high volumes real-time persistence, and homomorphic encryption. For more information contact: info@scalnyx.com.

