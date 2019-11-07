CentralSquare Receives Disability Friendly Recognition Program Award

Business Resource Network recognized CentralSquare for its diverse and inclusive workplace culture

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector technology, announced today that it has been recognized with the Disability Friendly Recognition Program Award by the Business Resource Network, a nonprofit resource which promotes the employment of people with disabilities in the local workforce. The award was presented by Vicki Kerkvliet, executive director of the Business Resource Network, and accepted on behalf of CentralSquare by Libby Stengel, vice president of Professional Services.

The Disability Friendly Recognition Program Award recognizes businesses in the Sioux Falls area who employ one or more people with a disability. With this award, CentralSquare joins a distinguished roster of nearly 200 local businesses that have been acknowledged for their diverse, inclusive workplace culture.

“We recognize that a talented and diverse workforce is a key competitive advantage,” said CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove. “Bringing together a team of passionate, service-minded employees who reflect the diversity of our community is just one way we are advancing our community-focused vision, one that celebrates inclusion and equality.”

The unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 8 percent in 2018, while the unemployment rate for people without a disability was 3.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This untapped pool of skilled, qualified job seekers gives companies such as CentralSquare a leading edge in reshaping work environments to foster diversity of ideas and opportunities which is critical to developing innovative and creative solutions to complex challenges faced by communities around the world.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

