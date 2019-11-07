APT Systems Grows Recycling Operation and Wants Your Old Christmas Lights

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), publicly-traded, fintech company, acknowledged its electronics recycling subsidiary is becoming increasingly important as revenue continues to grow month over month.



CEO of APT Systems, Glenda Dowie said, “It is rewarding to see income from the AUREX Trading and Recovery operations. October sales alone exceeded the combined sales of July through September. E-waste mining for precious metal is big business and it’s really good for the planet too. We continue to see those last-generation iPhones, tablets and obsolete computers as a huge opportunity going forward.”

The www.TheRefiningCompany.com website continues to deliver daily inquiries to assist customers with processing and refining precious metal. November sales looks promising based on packing slips created and submitted online. We are also working with professional designers so that we can offer clients an alternative payment in the form of gold as well as traditional cash payments.

AUREX Trading and Recovery is a fast growing Pennsylvania based company that is now ready to take on special projects. We want those broken strings of lights that we discover as we decorate our homes, offices and trees for the holidays. You can print a mailing label on our site from here: http://therefiningcompany.com/We-Recycle-Christmas-Lights.aspx and we hope to match your kind recycling efforts by donating to children’s charities from copper recovered. We have a minimum goal of 2000 pounds and we want everyone to refrain from dumping their lights in the trash.

APT Systems management continues to work on financial platforms including Verifundr, the Spera cryptocurrency and doubling down on refining efforts with the aid of social media and our great partners. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @APTYsys for regular updates.

Disclaimer Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

On Twitter follow us @APTYsys

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Investor Information -

www.TheRefiningCompany.com

http://www.APTsystemsinc.com/online-Investor-Kit-for-apt-systems-inc-APTY/

https://Sperastablecoin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.