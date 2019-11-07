Communities Nationwide Celebrate Veterans Day with Functional Fitness

6th annual WOD for Warriors fundraiser supports veterans nonprofit

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, hundreds of gyms across the nation will host the largest-ever WOD for Warriors, a functional fitness workout, to support Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) and the men and women who have served our country.

Every day, around 550 American service members leave the military. For them, the return to civilian life marks the start of something new. Some of these men and women return wounded in some way. Most face the challenge of finding a new job and learning new skills. Cutting across the military-civilian divide, all communities across America are increasingly facing an epidemic of isolation and loneliness.

“Since I founded Team RWB in 2010, we’ve been working hard to crack the code on overcoming that isolation - by connecting America’s veterans to their communities through physical and social activity,” said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. “WOD for Warriors is an opportunity to support veterans through functional fitness and we're thrilled that over 350 gyms and thousands of participants across the nation are joining us this year."

All proceeds support Team RWB’s mission while enabling community members to do more than say “Thank you” this Veterans Day.

You can register today at teamrwb.org/w4w. Check here to find a participating gym near you and follow #WOD4Warriors.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. Team RWB is where veterans belong. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.

Attachments

Bana Miller Team Red, White & Blue 910-578-4841 bana.miller@teamrwb.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.