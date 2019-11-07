Angola condemns change to constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 7 - Angola has condemned any alteration of the constitutional order established in Guinea-Bissau, considering the Government led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes the only legitimate one supported by the people's will.,

Angola's position was expressed on Wednesday (6) in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) by the Permanent Representative of the country to the African Union (AU), Francisco da Cruz.

The official was speaking at 892th session of Peace and Security Council (CPS) of the African Union ( AU) on the situation in Guinea-Bissau.

Quoted by a statement from the Press Office of the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU, Francisco da Cruz stated that Angola had learned of the resignation, by decree of the President of the Republic, José Mário Vaz, of the government constitutionally emerged from the last legislative elections and led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes.

The session was attended by Justice Minister of Guinea Bissau, Ruth Monteiro, of the government that emerged from the March 2019 elections, with which Angola “will continue to work to strengthen the historic bilateral friendship and cooperation relations,” stressed also Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia.

