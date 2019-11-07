MSG Networks & FanDuel Announce Dynamic Partnership

Sports Gaming Content to be Integrated into Knicks and Devils Coverage on MSG Networks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) and FanDuel, the country’s premier gaming destination, announced today a new comprehensive sponsorship agreement that will designate FanDuel as an official sports gaming partner for New York Knicks and New Jersey Devils broadcasts on MSG Networks.



The unique partnership includes a mix of in-game and halftime integrations, branded content and commercial spots that will air during MSG Networks’ Knicks and Devils game broadcasts, as well as features that will air during the team’s pre- and post-game shows. Devils telecasts will also showcase live updates and updated betting odds on the ticker during each intermission to keep fans up-to-date between periods.

“We are excited to partner with FanDuel to bring our fans timely content and information that provides a deeper way to engage with our game coverage,” said Kevin Marotta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Content Strategy, MSG Networks.

“Joining forces with MSG Networks allows us to further enhance the viewing and sports betting experience for fans, giving them a new way to watch sports,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Marketing Officer, FanDuel. “By partnering with MSG Networks, we are leading the charge in how sports gaming operators integrate with broadcasting, ultimately transforming the experience for sports fans.”

As part of the deal, MSG Networks also recently debuted “Inside the Lines," a new, five-minute show that will air before every Knicks pre-game show and provide viewers with a quick look at the NBA betting landscape. A one-minute, NHL-focused show, “Line to Line,” will air leading into every Devils pre-game show, highlighting some of the available betting lines around the league and in the Devils game that night.

The partnership will also feature integration on MSG Networks’ social channels and MSG GO, its live streaming and video on demand platform, enhancing the overall viewing experience for Knicks and Devils fans.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

About FanDuel

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

