Steps for propane users to prepare for unpredictable winter weather

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian prairies experienced an early taste of winter this fall, a reminder to always be ready for unpredictable weather conditions. What kind of winter season will fall upon Canada is often debated amongst weather forecasters. Whether it’s “below-normal winter temperatures” or “warmer than average,” residents should make sure they are prepared for whatever the season has in store.

“Propane is a safe, clean energy source that is being used in hundreds of thousands of homes across the country. It is a reliable source of power in unpredictable weather,” said CPA President & CEO Nathalie St-Pierre. “While our propane suppliers have secured supply and implemented monitoring systems to ensure customers have sufficient supply, there are also steps homeowners can take to do their part to make sure their homes are comfortable, warm and safe throughout the winter season.”

Propane retailers encourage homeowners to follow these steps to help them plan, save money and stay safe:

Fill your tank early and ensure there is adequate supply by regularly scheduling visits and enrolling in convenient payment programs with propane providers.

For customers who order when they need propane, check tank levels often and order early while tanks are at least 30 per cent full to ensure adequate supply remains when the weather turns colder, but also in case of snow and ice that can result in blocked roads and delivery obstruction.

Notify your propane provider immediately if propane runs out or the connection is disrupted so a qualified technician can check for leaks and turn your gas back on.

Ensure your driveway and access to propane tanks are cleared.

Mark propane tanks with a flag so damage doesn’t accidentally occur during snow removal and the propane delivery driver can identify them immediately.

For the full list of steps, link to CPA Winter Preparedness for Propane Users.

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 450 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. The CPA develops and produces industry training materials, offers an emergency response assistance plan to its members and provides advocacy services for the propane industry. The CPA does not monitor or provide an analysis of propane prices or supply and cannot comment on individual businesses’ operations.

For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing by email: info@propane.ca or phone: 587-349-5876.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.