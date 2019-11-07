President calls for combined anti-corruption efforts

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 7 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda called for unity in fight against corruption and nepotism, both seen as the flags of his governance.,

Joao Lourenço launched the appeal at award ceremony to various figures including members of the civil society, athletes, former combatants and members of the government.

The President said that the fight against corruption and the guarantee of victory entail combined action by different living forces of the nation.

In his speech, the head of State said that no institution is stronger enough to win this battle alone, “neither the Government, the criminal investigation bodies, the Public Prosecutor's Office, nor the Justice organs without the support of civil society. ”

He underlined that after tough years of armed conflict and recognition of politicians and military leaders on the front lines, a group of citizens is being honored as an example of commitment to entrepreneurship that contributes to the increase of national production of goods and services as well as jobs.

"Braves are those who turn the difficulties into opportunities to succeed in life, roll up their sleeves and struggle for bread to support their families without necessarily depending on a boss," he said.

Joao Lourenço stressed that Angola is changing for better in many areas, such as respect for fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizen, combat nepotism, impunity and corruption.

As for the activist Rafael Marques, the president stressed his courage showed early on to fight against the growing corruption that took root in our society due to bad example set by superstructure which did not have morale to get rid of the “monster it created itself and fed”.

João Lourenço admitted the possibility of recognition to Rafael Marques to have “disparate reading and reactions” judging by the stereotypes created over time, when corruption was seen as normal due to those who practiced it.

