2019 GaN-based Wall Charger Comparison Report: Physical & Cost Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GaN-Based Wall Charger Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, deep analysis and comparison of the first GaN-based chargers available on the market is presented. We analyze the PD Pioneer from RAVPower, the PA-U50 from Aukey, the Mu One from Made in Mind, and the PowerPort Atom PD 1 from Anker.



The report provides a detailed bill of material and manufacturing supply chain for all the four chargers. It presents the technical choices made by the manufacturers and the impact of the choice of components on the charger design and cost. The report introduces the types of GaN-based devices used in every charger, then every single device design and technology are available in separate reports.



The report estimates the production cost of all the components of each charger, including plastic package, printed circuit boards, integrated circuits and passives in detail. It includes exhaustive technology and cost comparisons of materials, package assemblies and GaN-based devices. A final comparison between Si-based and GaN-based chargers is also included.



Companies Profiled

RAVPower

AUKEY

Made in Mind

Anker

Summary



The Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistor market is very appealing and several players have therefore entered it in recent years. Different manufacturers' solutions for GaN die design and packaging integration bring strong competition, which will accelerate technical innovation and lower prices. In turn, lower prices can make GaN devices good competitors to the currently-used silicon (Si)-based fast-switching power transistors, such as MOSFETs.



Wall chargers are the first consumer application that uses GaN devices. The main advantage of moving from Si to GaN is to increase the device's operating frequency and thus decrease the charging time, size and weight of the components.

Key Topics Covered



Physical Analysis

RAVPower PD Pioneer

AUKEY PA-U50

Made in Mind Mu One

Anker PowerPort PD1

For each Summary of the physical analysis Charger view and dimensions Charger opening Charger BoM GaN HEMT die view and dimensions GaN HEMT technology Main IC view and technology



Cost Analysis

RAVPower PD Pioneer

AUKEY PA-U50

Made in Mind Mu One

Anker A2017

For each Boards - Material and assembly cost Charger assembly and final manufacturing cost Charger material and assembly cost breakdown



Comparison

Physical & Technological Comparison

Chargers Material Cost Comparison - Components Breakdown

Material Cost Comparison - Components Categories Breakdown

Chargers Assembly Cost Comparison - Components Breakdown

Chargers Material Cost Comparison - GaN Components Impact

Chargers Final Manufacturing Cost Comparison

Si-based vs GaN-based Chargers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3imzil

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.