Onex Fourth-Quarter Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 10, 2020.

For further information:

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 416.362.7711

Onex Website: www.onex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.