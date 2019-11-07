Analysis on India's Drone Market 2012-2024: Revenue Breakdown by Segment, Industry & Application Method

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Indian Drone Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis, and forecast of the Indian drone market.



The 93-page report contains a five-year forecast of Indian drone market figures for 2019-2024, broken down by segment, industry and application method. It contains an analysis of Indian drone regulations, as well as a thorough outline of investment figures in the Indian drone market in 2012-2018 and key investment deals, mergers and partnerships in Indian in 2018. Finally, this report also discusses the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market.



Key Highlights



The global drone market will grow from $14 billion in 2018 to over $43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Since 2012, more than 3 billion USD has been invested in drone companies worldwide and 2018 was a record year with 702 million USD in disclosed global investments. This report outlines the portion of these disclosed investments which made it into India.

India is the fastest-growing drone market in the world, having increased in size exponentially since the legalisation of drones in 2018.

Extensive examples of drone applications are included.

List of Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

2.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

2.3 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?



3 Scope and Methodology

3.1 Scope

3.2 Data

3.3 The Market Model

3.4 Methodology



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Segmentation & Landscape

4.2 Drone Investments

4.3 Drone Partnerships

4.4 Examples of Drone Applications

4.5 Market Players

4.6 Trends and Perspectives



5 Commercial Drone Regulations

5.1 Definitions

5.2 Regulation Landscape

5.3 Directorate General of Civil Aviation Progress

5.4 Airspace Integration Programs and Initiatives



6 Drone Market 2019-2024

6.1 Total Drone Market

6.1.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.1.2 Market Forecast Global (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024

6.1.3 Market Forecast India (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024

6.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment

6.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

6.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method

6.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales

6.6 Private Drone Market by Segment

6.7 Private Drone Market by Unit Sales



Tables

Table 1: Commercial Drone Use Cases Across Industries

Table 2: Drone Regulations in India

Table 3: The Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry

Table 4: The Indian Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry



Charts

Chart 1: Drone Industry Segments: Hardware, Software, and Services

Chart 2: Drone Application Methods

Chart 3: The Drone Market Model

Chart 4: The Market Environment Map

Chart 5: Drone Industry Segmentation: Hardware

Chart 6: Drone Industry Segmentation: Software

Chart 7: Drone Industry Segmentation: Services

Chart 8: Deals by Country (2016-2018) in %

Chart 9: Top 15 Global Venture Capital Investments

Chart 10: Drone Partnerships by Region

Chart 11: Top Indian Drone Partnerships I

Chart 12: Top Indian Drone Partnerships II

Chart 13: Overview of Industrial Sectors

Chart 14: The Hurricane of Drone-Technology

Chart 15: Drone Trends and Perspectives: The Next Ten Years

Chart 16: Directorate General of Civil Aviation Progress

Chart 17: Industries on the Commercial Drone Market



Graphs

Graph 1: Global & Indian Drone Investments 2012-2018

Graph 2: The Global Drone Market 2018-2024

Graph 3: The Global Drone Market 2018-2024: Commercial vs. Private

Graph 4: The Indian Drone Market 2018-2024: Commercial vs. Private

Graph 5: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment

Graph 6: The Indian Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment

Graph 7: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry

Graph 8: The Indian Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry

Graph 9: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Method

Graph 10: The Indian Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Method

Graph 11: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales

Graph 12: The Indian Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales

Graph 13: The Private Global Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment

Graph 14: The Private Indian Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment

Graph 15: The Private Global Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales

Graph 16: The Private Indian Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales

