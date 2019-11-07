EXIT Realty Corp. International Announces Enterprise Collaboration with Facebook

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EXIT Realty Corp. International, a real estate franchisor with brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada, recently announced an enterprise collaboration with social media giant, Facebook, to provide an integrated, best-in-class advertising experience for its Regional Owners, Broker/Owners and Agents.



The tool, dubbed the EXIT Ad Center, is integrated into the company’s private Resource Center intranet and is available to Associates as an EXIT Member Benefit. The EXIT Ad Center utilizes EXIT data, graphics and proven custom Facebook ad campaigns. The collaboration was 18 months in the making and has seen astonishing results during trials at the Headquarters, Brokerage and Associate levels.



“The EXIT Ad Center provides access to a level of integration into the Facebook system that is not available through the B to C tool on Facebook itself,” said Seth Kaplan, Manager, Partner Program, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “While a user’s ad may look the same, the way it functions and performs through the EXIT Ad Center is at a much higher level than it would be if placed through Facebook’s Ad Manager. Our Associates can track their campaign’s performance through built-in analytics.”



Michele Bilow, Broker of Record with EXIT Central Realty in Dover, Delaware, has been part of the beta group since March of 2019. “We found that 86% of leads generated through the EXIT Ad Center had a legitimate phone number and 91% had a working email address,” she said. “We are spending 97% less through Facebook with the EXIT Ad Center than we did with another major lead generator for more contacts. I believe this will be a game-changer for our people.”



The announcement of this “Collaboration for Acceleration” was made at EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee by Scott H. Shapiro, Facebook’s Client Partner, Real Estate Industry Relations, and Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “Facebook saw how much time and energy EXIT was prepared to invest in this collaboration, a commitment which cemented their willingness to work with us,” said Bonnell. “Bringing our considerable resources to the table was a big factor in their recognizing us as an industry leader committed to adding value to our people at every opportunity.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its Associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.





Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com



