Mojio Named British Columbia’s Fastest Growing Company in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Awards

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC & CAMPBELL, CA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider, has been presented with a 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest growing technology companies with the strongest revenue growth over the past four years. Mojio ranks No. 6, with 4,056% revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. This is the second consecutive year that Mojio has been recognized in the Top 10.

#1 in British Columbia, Mojio was also ranked No. 30 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a roster of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Mojio’s CEO Kenny Hawk credits the company’s explosive growth with an unwavering commitment to building products that customers love. Hawk said, “We’ve grown from a startup into a global leader by investing in our people and delivering innovative connected mobility solutions that scale. With strategic investment from industry leaders including Amazon, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Telus and T-Mobile, we are primed to further accelerate our growth in 2020 and beyond.”

“In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country,” said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allows them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, and I can’t wait to see where they take us moving forward.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS solution provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With real-world data gathered from more than 9 billion miles of driving across over a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain. Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley and Vancouver, and counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least USD 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least USD 5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

