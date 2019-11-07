Cubii Takes No. 57 on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500

Ranking Follows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,295 Percent for the Company

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

Cubii took spot 57 due to its impressive three-year revenue growth of 2,295 percent, while also tripling its headcount and selling more than 100,000 units in that same period.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the many thriving companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list,” said Arnav Dalmia, cofounder and CEO of Cubii. “This award validates our commitment to creating life-changing products that make exercise possible for everyone, especially those who are unable to take part in traditional exercise methods due to lifestyle or physical limitations.”

Cubii launched in 2014 to provide compact seated ellipticals for busy, desk-bound professionals wanting to stay active while sitting at work. Since then, the company has grown to include thousands of customers who otherwise lack an accessible or safe way to stay active, including people looking for their first step to becoming more active, patients recovering from surgery or rehabilitating after an injury, or those in search of ways to actively age through low-impact exercise.

“What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue.”

About Cubii

Cubii makes wellness approachable for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles by creating beautiful products that seamlessly integrate into users’ everyday lives. Cubii’s flagship product, the Cubii Pro mini elliptical, provides Bluetooth-connected, low-impact exercise so individuals can stay active at their own pace, in their own place. For more info, visit www.cubii.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

