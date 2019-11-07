Solving Value-Based Reimbursement Challenges With Real Data: One Provider’s Story For Leveraging Technology & Data To Drive Performance — Free Executive Web Briefing, Hosted By OPEN MINDS

/EIN News/ --

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Organizations who want to position themselves for the future need to identify ways to leverage current technology to capture and analyze data and create a culture where staff use metrics to drive consistent, high-quality results. No matter where you are on the path to value, this session will give you insight into three key competencies:

Technology – from harnessing the right technology for organizational needs to integrating that technology to drive performance results – your technology choices are a key element to success in a value-based reimbursement environment.

Data – performance management, driven by data is crucial for value-based care because organizational growth, new contracts, and financial sustainability are all tied to delivering quality service results.

Culture – create a culture of performance where continuous improvement and optimization is embraced as the ultimate support to your overarching mission.

This exclusive online event will take place on Thursday, November 7th, at 1:00 pm ET, hosted by OPEN MINDS and sponsored by Value Based Care for Behavioral Health, powered by Qualifacts CareLogic. Join speakers Roy Leitstein, CEO, Legacy Treatment Services and Ken Carr, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS, for this executive web briefing, a follow-up from their presentation at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute in Philadelphia on October 29th.

Roy Leitstein will share how his organization created a culture focused on using data and technology to drive organizational growth – in services, contracts and community impact.

Ken Carr will facilitate the discussion and share key competencies tied to positioning agencies for the technological, data-driven and cultural changes necessary to transition to Value-Based Reimbursement models.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free, courtesy of Qualifacts. If you are unable to attend, still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/solving-value-based-reimbursement-challenges-with-real-data-one-providers-story-for-leveraging-technology-data-to-drive-performance/.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

At Qualifacts, we simplify the journey to value-based care, empowering our behavioral healthcare partners to achieve better outcomes.

The market is experiencing unprecedented change in the new healthcare economy and organizations are at varying levels of maturity in terms of how much risk they are willing to assume. This can impact both starting points and ultimate goals. Provider organizations need a trusted partner who can meet them wherever they are on the path, offering the strategic direction, processes and products that fit into their existing systems and can scale to the future—helping them to reach their value-based care goals now and guiding them forward.

Qualifacts® is one of the most trusted technology providers of Electronic Health Records (EHR) for behavioral health and human services organizations. Qualifacts’ EHR technology and services simplify the increasing complexities facing these providers, enabling them to quickly adapt to the accelerating pace of change. As a strategic partner, Qualifacts and its EHR platform, CareLogic®, helps customers focus on what is most important – client care – by optimizing efficiency and productivity while also keeping them ahead of the ever-changing regulatory landscape to maximize reimbursements. For more information, visit www.qualifacts.com.

ABOUT LEGACY TREATMENT SERVICES

Legacy Treatment Services is a nonprofit behavioral health organization serving more than 16,000 people each year. Legacy operates over 70 programs across the entire state of New Jersey. Services include prevention programs, outpatient therapy and psychiatric services, substance abuse programs, emergency and crisis intervention services, therapeutic foster care, juvenile detention alternatives, residential programs, case management, services for adults and children with developmental disabilities, and a special education school. Legacy Treatment Services’ programming aims to change the behavioral health and social service outcomes for people of all ages from surviving to thriving. https://www.legacytreatment.org/

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Executive Education Team OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.