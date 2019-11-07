NIU Expands Its Product Portfolio with New Models

/EIN News/ -- --Unveils Brand-new Electric Bicycle NIU Aero EB-01--



BEIJING, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIU Technologies (“NIU”, or “the company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, has presented a brand-new model of electric bicycle, NIU Aero EB-01, together with three upgraded models of e-scooters designed for overseas markets at EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. NIU also promoted its autumn collection of NIUPOWER lifestyle apparels through the online stores.

NIU Aero EB-01 to Offer Another Option to Urban Mobility

“The NIU Aero EB-01 is the most energy efficient urban mobility vehicle NIU has ever designed. The product is a perfect combination of NIU e-scooter and NIU Aero bicycle, bringing a world-class leisure riding experience,” commented Dr. Yan Li, NIU Technologies’ CEO.

NIU Aero EB-01 is equipped with Panasonic battery cells, Shimano derailleur and Bafang motor with an estimated riding range of 60-150km. The NIU family design language gives it a concise and fresh look. The built-in ECU connects the bicycle with NIU app, allowing real-time intelligence functions such as GPS location, anti-theft tracking, remote control, help center, etc. The NIU Aero EB-01 is expected to be sold across Europe and United States.

The new offering marks the company’s commitment to ongoing innovation and creating new options that are customized for local markets. NIU is devoted to continuously providing global customers with more convenient and environmentally friendly smart urban mobility vehicles that can redefine urban mobility and make life better.

Upgraded Models Tailored for Overseas Markets

The NQiGTs Pro is developed for suburban commuters who need an extra range with larger 14” wheels tailored for performance riding with dual 60V 35Ah batteries. The range is estimated to be 70-150km.

The MQiGT is a redesigned and more powerful version of the MQi+, which can fit two riders. The power is further enhanced with top speed up to 70km/h and an estimated range of 55-135km.

The UQiGT Pro maintains the simplistic design and lightweight body, while the performance and range are much improved by more powerful electromotor, bigger wheels and more advanced battery technology.

“We aim to bring a new concept of mobility to the world, enabling people to try a new lifestyle and way of exploring the urban area,” commented Token Hu, NIU Technologies’ Co-Founder, during the EICMA show. Carl Liu, NIU Technologies’ VP of Design, further commented, “We see many millennials switching to e-scooters for their daily commute; the first thing they consider ahead of purchasing, is whether it makes them look good, and whether it addresses their generation’s needs and expectations.”

New Collection of NIUPOWER Lifestyle Apparels

NIU promoted the new autumn collection of NIUPOWER lifestyle apparels. It includes nine stylish sweaters and hoodies. “Users desire more bond to the NIU brand. Apparels would be a good entry point. We collected ideas and feedback from users and our brand team designed the sweaters and hoodies in house. The new lifestyle products show that we have the capability to design not only cool e-scooter but also fashionable apparels,” commented Token Hu.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. NIU has a streamlined portfolio of products that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

