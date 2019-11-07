ENGIE Services Takes the Stage at Place des Arts

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a public call for tenders from the Société de la Place des Arts de Montréal for the renewal of the operations and maintenance contract for its buildings and facilities, ENGIE Services is proud to announce it has been awarded the contract. Covering more than 1.2 million square feet, Place des Arts is the largest performing arts complex in Canada and one of the largest in the Americas.



The mandate comprises all facilities located in the Place des Arts downtown block, including the five performance halls and the Musée d’art contemporain (MAC). It also encompasses the Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre located in Joliette. ENGIE’s innovative offer is focused on achieving customer results. It is based on an in-depth knowledge of Montreal’s real estate industry and international expertise in the operation and maintenance of facilities with special requirements such as France’s Opéra de Paris, Philharmonie de Paris, Musée du Quai Branly, Musée du Louvre and Château de Versailles; Milan’s La Scala Theatre; Quebec City’s Musée de la civilisation ; as well Library and Archives Canada’s Gatineau Preservation Centre.

“We are truly privileged to be associated with one of the most prestigious artistic organizations in the world and look forward to the opportunity to support a physical environment that welcomes some of the best international talent,” said Lane Brennan, President and CEO of ENGIE Services Inc.

ENGIE is aware that the maintenance of internal environmental conditions, the comfort of the public, the reliability of technical installations as well as the PDA customer experience are essential elements of its mission. Maintenance, operations and repairs will be carried out in such a way that the work will not interfere with the concert, show and MAC art exhibit activities or inconvenience the venue’s clientele in any way.

An experienced on-site manager will guide the technical team in managing the arts complex using specialized digital tools. ENGIE will implement measures that will enable Société de la Place des Arts de Montréal to accelerate its sustainable development objectives, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the energy performance of its facilities, while exploring new business models that encourage social and environmental responsibility.

