Angolan president swears in new officials

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 7 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda swore in Carlos Antão Fernandes Borges as the State Secretary for Civil, Maritime and Port Aviation Sector.,

During the ceremony held at Presidential Palace, Joao Lourenço also swore in three newly appointed provincial deputy governors.

They are Afonso de Antas Miguel deputy governor for Technical Services and Infrastructure of the south-eastern province of Cuanda Cubango,

Carla Maria Domingas Cativa deputy governor for Political, Social and Economic Sector of Cuando Cubango, and Fernanda Deolinda Sumbo Guerra deputy governor for Political, Social and Economic Sector of the northern Zaire province.

