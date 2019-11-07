XpresSpa CEO Doug Satzman Interviewed by Wall Street Analyzer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), today announced that Doug Satzman, CEO, conducted an interview with the Wall Street Analyzer. The interview is available at https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2019/11/07/xpresspa-group-inc-nasdaq-xspa-ceo-interview/



The interview included a discussion of XpresSpa’s strategic priorities, recent company developments, including new strategic partnerships, as well as the company’s improving financial condition.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 52 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com . To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

About WSA

The Wall Street Analyzer’s staff of analysts, publishers, market researchers, and PR professionals aim to provide investors with the tools they need to make informed investment decisions. Our staff is a mix of financial professionals and media savvy individuals whose experience bring the best talent from both ends of the spectrum. Our financial experience gives us the ability to identify promising, off the grid companies before they are uncovered by the rest of the market, while our media experience allows us to produce interviews which appeal to a large audience. Our philosophy is to turn stock tickers into stories, ideas into headlines, and technical data into exciting details.

Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as XSPA or its management “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, such statements in this release that describe the company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product price volatility, product demand, market competition, and risk inherent in the operations of a company. We assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

(203) 682-8253



