Perrigo and Witi Partner To Help Smokers Quit Smoking

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Witi , a technology company building AI-powered, medical grade vaporization devices, today announced a partnership with Perrigo to license Witi’s patent-pending hardware and software IP in development of a new, inventive smoking cessation product. The two companies will develop an Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS), that if successful, would be submitted for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other international regulatory agencies.



Perrigo is a leader in the area of smoking cessation, also referred to as Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), with a diverse portfolio that includes patches, lozenges and gums in different strengths, aimed to help consumers overcome their addiction to nicotine.

“Given the current controversies regarding ENDS products, we believe there is an opportunity for consumers to have access to an ENDS system that is safe and effective, and has been approved by appropriate regulatory authorities. Perrigo is the right company to work with regulatory bodies like the FDA given our unique portfolio of NRT products. After diligent review, we are excited to partner with Witi’s technology to develop a device that addresses the unique needs of smokers and vapers who want to quit,” said James Dillard, EVP and Chief Scientific Officer at Perrigo. “As part of our larger commitment to self-care, we are optimistic this partnership with Witi will allow us to create a safe, effective ENDS solution with the greatest potential to help smokers and vapers curb their nicotine habit and take greater ownership of their health and self-care.”

Witi introduces safety advances for vaporization products, for example a tamper-proof, wickless system that removes the need for thinning or thickening agents, powered by technology with anti-counterfeit, anti-refill and childproof provisions. Witi’s architecture is based on a proprietary, Dose-to-effect technology™ that helps the user track progress along their smoking and vaping cessation journey and make better informed, more effective and safer dosing decisions.

“While a gap still exists in understanding the biological and social factors involved with quitting smoking, we do know support is critical - proving up to three times more effective in eliminating the habit,” said Ramon Alarcon, founder and CEO of Witi. “Our smart technology, developed with dosing and safety protocols, is a natural fit for nicotine cessation because it takes into account highly-individualized factors such as lifestyle, timing and even ‘bad days.’ Rather than a one-size-fits-all prescription, Witi’s adaptive approach provides intelligent dosing capable of delivering a powerful solution to the gamut of nicotine consumption triggers.”

The licensing agreement between Perrigo and Witi offers NRT exclusivity.

About Witi

Witi (Wellness Insight Technologies, Inc.) is a technology company bringing the connected-health revolution to botanical medicines. The company’s next-generation vaporizer provides a safe, personalized user experience, including precision dosing, guidance and social engagement. It’s IoT and AI-enabled platform approach offers sophisticated, self-monitoring care that addresses the biggest challenges facing botanical medicines, including lack of data and proper dosing, while breaking down the barriers of stigma and regulation. Founded in 2018, Witi is headquartered in San Jose, California. Witi is a non-plant touching business. Find out more at https://getwiti.com/ , like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @witiproducts .

About Perrigo Company

Perrigo Company plc is dedicated to making lives better by bringing “Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products™” that consumers trust everywhere they are sold. The Company is a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at http://www.perrigo.com .

