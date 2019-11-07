CallMiner’s LISTEN 2019 Awards Highlight Speech Analytics Innovation and Success

CallMiner recognizes the users and partners leveraging its interaction analytics platform to transform customer and employee experience at annual user conference

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, announced the winners of its 2019 LISTEN Awards, which recognize the customers and partners using speech analytics technology to achieve notable improvements in business performance.

SiriusXM was named the 2019 Customer of the Year in recognition of the profound customer experience (CX) accomplishments it has achieved since integrating CallMiner’s technology.

“Customer experience separates industry leaders from the rest of the pack—and we’re committed to putting our customers first,” said Chris Waites, vice president of support services at SiriusXM. “We’re very proud to be recognized by CallMiner as one of the brands leading the way in our industry, and we look forward to elevating CX even more in the coming years.”

Sitel Group was Named 2019 Partner of the Year for its success in driving operational rigor and enhancing performance by harnessing the data it collects from 3.5 million daily interactions through CallMiner Eureka.

“On behalf of Sitel Group, I’m extremely honored to accept the partner of the year award from CallMiner at the LISTEN 2019 conference,” said Mike Small, CEO – Americas, Sitel Group. “This award is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and innovative mindset that all of our team members exhibit each day for our client programs. We are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements in improving the customer experience.”

Analysts Jeannette Matlack with Selene Finance, Greg Vicente with Teleperformance, and Shevelle Mitchell with CBN received CallMiner’s coveted LISTEN Awards for the contributions they’ve made to their organization’s speech analytics program. These individuals leveraged CallMiner Eureka technology to significantly improve both the customer and employee experience by achieving velocity to vision— CallMiner’s theme for this year’s conference.

“The configurability of the Eureka platform is what makes each customer journey so special, and that’s clearly depicted by this year’s winners,” said CallMiner’s CTO Jeff Gallino. “From broadcast networks, to BPOs, to financial service providers, there’s no limit on the insights you can uncover with speech analytics — and we’re thrilled to recognize those going above and beyond to transform their business operations and the industry in general.”

The winners were recognized at CallMiner’s annual user conference at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach, Fla. This year, over 400 attendees from a variety of industries gathered to discuss the value of artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled speech analytics in acquiring actionable business insights.

For more information on the LISTEN 2019 conference and awards, visit Listen2019.com.

About CallMiner

CallMiner empowers organizations of any size to extract and take action on intelligence from customer interactions for improving customer experience, sales, marketing, and compliance, as well as agent and customer engagement center performance. Highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including eight Speech Technology implementation awards in the past six years, CallMiner is recognized as a leader in the speech analytics industry by third party analysts.

###

Attachments

Alexandra Aguiar Corporate Ink for CallMiner 617-969-9192 callminer@corporateink.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.