Computex Reaches Master Tier Status with Nutanix Channel Charter

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) is delighted to announce it has attained Master-tier status with Nutanix. The Master-tier Partner status represents the highest tier in the Nutanix Channel Charter program, and is granted based on revenue goals and technical certifications.



"Computex has been a foundational partner for Nutanix over the past 7 years, and we're thrilled to recognize the company for reaching Master Partner status," said Christian Alvarez, Vice President, Americas Channel at Nutanix. "Through collaboration with partners like Computex, we can continue to deliver superior solutions that fit each customers' unique needs and help guide them into the multi-cloud era."

A Nutanix Master Partner is the highest tier in the Channel Charter program and is ranked by partners who are closing the most deals and hold the most certifications with focused selling on Nutanix’s core HCI products. With this program Nutanix focuses on investments and tools that further support customers in adopting next-generation data center technologies.

“Becoming a Nutanix Master Partner is more than just meeting sales goals, it’s about ensuring our entire organization is aligned with the right technical expertise to meet every customer’s needs,” said Computex CEO Sam Haffar. “We are proud to be the highest tiered partner that Nutanix allows, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship as we continue to grow together.”

An early adopter of Nutanix solutions, Computex has continuously invested in developing skills to ensure the utmost in customer satisfaction, deploying Nutanix in environments ranging from a small remote office to an enterprise-level datacenter.

“We originally partnered with Nutanix because their offerings were impressively strong,” Chief Technology Officer Worth Davis said. “We knew that our customers would need new data center solutions, and we wanted to make sure Computex was ahead of the curve with bleeding-edge solutions like Nutanix.”

Additional Resources:

More details on the Nutanix Channel Charter can be found at nutanix.com/partners .

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 30 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services & innovative solutions.

At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers’ problems. We see many different environments every week and every month, each with a diverse set of challenges.

There isn’t much we haven’t seen or can’t address. Our collective experience allows us to establish best practices that we can implement across many of our customers so that everyone benefits. To that end, every customer is different, so we tailor our approach and our processes to work for you.



Computex Press Contact:



Salim Gheewalla

Director of Marketing & Communication

713.780.7580

sgheewalla@computex.net





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.